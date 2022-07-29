Datafolha: Lula has 52% of valid votes and could win in the 1st round

Former President Lula (PT) has 52% of the intentions of valid votes in the race for the Presidency of the Republic, according to the Datafolha poll released this Thursday 28.

The index confirms the possibility of PT winning the election in the first round. The poll’s margin of error is two percentage points, that is, Lula can have 50% (he would need one more vote to triumph without going through the second round) or 54%.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 32% of valid votes in the poll, while Ciro Gomes (PDT) adds up to 9%.

The migration of votes from Ciro to Lula could facilitate the former president’s victory in the first round. The pedestrian, however, is getting ready to start the election campaign by insisting on an offensive against Lula.

On Wednesday 27, Ciro said he did not see ways to support Lula in an eventual second round against Bolsonaro. The former minister said, however, that he will accept the PT’s endorsement if he reaches the second round against the former captain.

“If I go to the second round against Bolsonaro? Of course I accept [o apoio de Lula]. Otherwise, there is no more way”, declared the pedestrian to the GloboNews. “The person most responsible for the tragedy that is happening in Brazil is called Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.”

Datafolha heard 2,566 voters in 183 cities. The margin of error is two percentage points. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number BR-01192/2022.

First round

The survey indicates the maintenance of the scenario presented by the previous round, on June 22. Lula leads the race for the Presidency of the Republic with 47% of total voting intentions, against 29% for Bolsonaro.

In the last poll, Lula had the same 47%, against 28% for Bolsonaro.

They appear following the survey published this Thursday by Ciro Gomes, with 8%; Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%; André Janones (Avante), with 1%; Pablo Marçal (PROS), with 1%; and Vera Lúcia (PSTU), with 1%. Whites and nulls add up to 6%, while 3% do not know or did not respond.

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC), Luciano Bivar (UB) and General Santos Cruz (Podemos) did not score.

second round

Lula would defeat Bolsonaro in an eventual runoff by 55% to 35%, according to Datafolha. 7% say they would not vote for any of them, while 2% are undecided.

According to the survey, the PT would still win Ciro Gomes (PDT), by 52% to 33%. The pedestrian, in turn, would surpass Bolsonaro, by 51% to 38%.