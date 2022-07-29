Datafolha: Lula has 55% and Bolsonaro 35% in the 2nd round of 2022 | Election poll

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Thursday (28) by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” reveals the indices of voting intentions for an eventual second round of the 2022 presidential election.

Lula has 55% of the voting intentions and Bolsonaro, 35%. White and null votes are 7%, while 2% say they are undecided.

See other survey data:

In the previous poll, carried out between July 22 and 23, the former president had 57% and the current president 34%. Whites and nulls were 8% and only 1% said they did not know who to vote for.

According to the institute, Lula is doing better among those who have reached elementary school — 64% to 40%. This segment represents 32% of the Brazilian population. The former president also has a better result among the poorest, 63% to 29%, a group that represents 53% of respondents.

Lula also has a better result in the Northeast, where 27% of Brazilians live. In the region, he beats Bolsonaro by 67% to 28%.

Datafolha also analyzed a possible second round between Lula and Ciro Gomes (PDT). In this case, the former president has 52% (against 53% in the previous survey) and the former minister has 33% (against 31% in the previous survey).

In the third scenario verified by the institute, between Bolsonaro and Ciro, the former governor of Ceará appears with 51% of the voting intentions. The current president has 37%.