Defender of privatizations, Bolsonaro government celebrates record profit by state-owned companies

Despite the speech in favor of privatizations, including Petrobras, one of the state-owned companies that generates the most profits for the country, the Bolsonaro government, behind the scenes, celebrates the possibility of passing the R$ 100 billion mark in dividends to be received this year from state-owned companies after Petrobras’ record payment for second-quarter earnings.

Minister Paulo Guedes, who, in front of the cameras and in dialogue with investors, defends the sale of all public companies, celebrates the record dividend, as he believes that, with Petrobras’ record profit, the government can register a primary surplus in central management (which adds up the Treasury, the Central Bank and the Social Security).

In the first half of this year, the National Treasury recorded the receipt of R$ 44.9 billion in dividends from all state-owned companies. With the payment of approximately R$ 25 billion from Petrobras, the number will rise to around R$ 70 billion.

The government is still counting on the inflow of revenue from other Petrobras dividends in the third quarter and also the gains to be passed on to the Treasury by other companies, which should be boosted by the request for increased resources made by the government to the largest state-owned companies, mainly Caixa and the BNDES.

The management of Jair Bolsonaro had already asked BNDES for a boosted transfer of resources this year, which have already been paid, namely the amount of R$ 18.9 billion related to the profits of 2020 and 2021 that entered in 2022.

Petrobras will pay record dividends to shareholders; BRL 87.8 billion

Petrobras approved, this Thursday (28), the distribution of R$87.8 billion in dividends to its shareholders. The value refers to the second quarter of 2022 and is a record for a similar period, surpassing the previous quarter by 81%; at the time, R$48.5 billion were distributed.

The amount of R$ 6.73 will be paid for each outstanding share of the company. The amount will be paid in two installments, the first on August 31 and the second on September 20.

Major shareholder of the state-owned company, the federal government will receive around R$32 billion from the company – including the payments from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and BNDESPar, the public bank’s arm in the financial market.

In a statement, the state-owned company states that the record dividend is in accordance with the Shareholder Remuneration Policy and is compatible with the company’s financial sustainability.

But the approval of the dividends comes in a context in which, last Monday (25), Esteves Conalgo, secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, requested that federal state-owned companies pay more dividends to the federal government in order to replace expenses foreseen by the controversy. Aid PEC.

Lula says that, if elected, he will change Petrobras’ pricing policy

Former President Lula, who is the PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, declared this Wednesday morning (27), in an interview with UOL that, if elected, he will change the current price policy.

“I intend to change Petrobras’ pricing policy. It has to be based on the real costs and expenses of the Brazilian people. This story of internationalizing [o preço] is to please shareholders to the detriment of millions of Brazilians,” Lula said.

Then the former president criticized the privatization of BR Distribuidora and stated that Petrobras cannot be treated just as an oil company, but as an energy company, and stated that the state-owned company has the potential to be among the three largest companies energy in the world.