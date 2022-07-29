Defense Ministers of the Americas sign the Brasilia Declaration

Photo: Brazilian Army Disclosure

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira (photo) and 20 other counterparts signed the “Brasilia Declaration”. The document deals with topics such as democratic principles, promotion of peace, migratory flows, preservation of the environment, cyber defense and cyberspace and pandemic.

They signed the document during the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, in Brasilia. The event started on July 25th and ends tomorrow. Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira and his peers signed the text reaffirming their commitment to the OAS (Organization of American States) Charter.

In a note, the Defense stated that the meeting was an opportunity to “to sign negotiations and business aimed at promoting and developing the National Defense Industrial Base, in addition to providing a stage for current discussions on Defense and Security”. The Ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition, at the event, eight countries vehemently criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine.. Brazil, in turn, limited itself to stating that the conference of defense ministers is not the appropriate forum to discuss the war, but the UN.

