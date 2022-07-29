Deputy who killed driver in BH was convicted of shooting at car in Alfenas

Delegate Rafael de Souza Horácio, who shot and killed a driver of a trailer last Tuesday (26) after a traffic fight, in downtown Belo Horizonte, he was already convicted by the courts after, in 2010, kicking and shooting at a car on a street in Alfenas, in the south of Minas, the city where he already worked in the Civil Police.

the report of THE TIME had access, this Thursday (28), to the decision of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG) that sentenced Horácio to three years in prison. Subsequently, the sentence ended up being converted into the provision of services to the community and payment of a fine in the amount of three minimum wages, which was fulfilled in 2020, in Belo Horizonte, by the police officer.

In the process, it is narrated that the shootings took place on January 30, 2010, on Rua Tapiranas, in the Vila Teixeira neighborhood. At the time, he would have just ended his relationship with his fiancee in a commercial establishment in the region and, “emotionally shaken”, he used alcoholic beverages.

“Rafael, then a police chief stationed in that municipality, began to adopt behavior incompatible with his duties, as, for no apparent reason, he approached the gray Fiat/Palio vehicle, occupied by MM, MM, NBM and PFDR , trying to get inside”, details the process.

After the vehicle’s passengers prevented the officer from entering, he allegedly kicked the doors, fell to the ground and then fired his gun, hitting the front tire of the victims’ vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured on the occasion.

The deputy claimed that the shooting was accidental.

At the time of the incident, Rafael de Souza Horácio claimed in court that he was trying to approach a known drug dealer – who was not identified by him in the process -, when he ended up being hit by a car, he fell and his gun accidentally went off.

However, according to the TJMG, three shots were fired on the day and, according to the report of the occupants of the car hit by the shot, the delegate would have approached them with the gun in his hand, hitting the glass and asking to enter. Frightened, they would have tried to leave the place, at which point he kicked the door, fell and, on the ground, shot.

After an investigation was opened to investigate the shootings made by the police chief, Horácio ended up being transferred to a police station in Betim, in the metropolitan region of BH, where he stayed for years before taking up his post at the State Department for Combating Drug Trafficking (Denarc), where it remains crowded to this day.

Sought in this quita by the report of THE TIMEthe Civil Police informed, by means of a note, that details about the delegate’s functional history would not be disclosed during the processing of disciplinary proceedings so as not to compromise the secrecy of the investigations.

“PCMG ensures that all clarifications will be provided upon completion of the police investigation,” added the institution’s note.

Also this Thursday, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) announced that will follow the investigation of the case . Furthermore, after the driver’s funeral, the family’s lawyers also stated that will ask for the reenactment of the crime .

remember the case

Anderson Cândido Melo was killed on Tuesday afternoon (26), on the West Viaduct, in the Lagoinha Complex. The delegate involved was in an unmarked vehicle when it would have been closed by the truck, which started an argument.

After some time, the policeman would have crossed the vehicle in front of the victim’s trailer and fired a single shot, which hit the man’s neck. The victim was taken to the João XXIII Emergency Hospital, where he underwent a surgical procedure. However, he could not resist and died on the spot. The victim leaves four children, three girls and one boy..

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, tow truck drivers carried out a motorcade in demonstration to demand that the authorities investigate properly the murder of Anderson Melo by the policeman. The body of the murdered driver too was released from the BH IML on Wednesday afternoon, almost 24 hours later of death.

Updated at 9:38 pm