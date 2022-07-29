Diarrhea: know the most common causes of the problem, which can kill – 07/28/2022

Who has never been afraid to leave the house because of an intestinal disorder? That uncontrollable urge to go to the bathroom is called diarrhea. The condition can be defined by the occurrence of three or more loose or watery bowel movements in the last 24 hours.

Diarrhea can be classified as acute or chronic, according to its persistence. In the first case, it lasts up to 14 days and usually occurs after a viral or bacterial infection, acquired by consumption of something contaminated, for example. The average duration is 5 to 7 days.

Chronic diarrhea can persist for weeks (or months) and usually indicates some form of bowel disease.

The following are details about diarrhea symptoms, common causes, treatment options, and when to seek medical help.

main symptoms

It is very difficult not to recognize the symptoms of diarrhea. Most of the time, there is a sudden and uncontrollable urge to defecate several times a day. Stools are usually soft (watery).

In addition, other unpleasant symptoms such as cold sweat, intestinal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, swelling and dehydration are common. And, in more extreme cases, there is weight loss and weakness.

most common causes

The causes of diarrhea vary widely. It is likely that you have already had the problem after food poisoning, caused by contaminated food. In addition, among the reasons for the problem to arise, we can mention:

Viral infections such as rotavirus and viral gastroenteritis;

Bacterial infections caused by salmonella and E.coli;

Infections caused by parasites;

Intestinal diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

Lactose (milk sugar) intolerance;

Reaction to a drug such as antibiotics, laxatives and weight loss drugs;

Celiac disease, which is an autoimmune condition caused by gluten allergy;

After having gallbladder or stomach surgery;

Excessive anxiety;

Excessive consumption of alcohol or caffeine.

How is the diagnosis made?

Generally, in cases of acute diarrhea, the diagnosis is clinical. There is often no need for testing, and the condition is identified only by reporting the individual’s symptoms. This is because it is common for the problem to last only a few days.

When there is persistent diarrhea, some laboratory tests such as urine, feces and blood are requested. The stool exam, for example, evaluates whether there is the presence of bacteria and parasites in the body.

The specialist may order imaging tests to check for any abnormalities or changes in the intestine. And also order colonoscopy to check colon health and rule out bowel disease and even cancer. In some cases, tests are ordered to identify lactose intolerance and celiac disease.

Who is more likely to have diarrhea?

There is no specific risk group, but it is known that poor sanitary conditions and poor hand hygiene are associated with an increased prevalence of bacterial and parasitic infections. Therefore, in these cases, it is common for the population to have more cases of diarrhea.

Complications of diarrhea

Persistent cases of diarrhea can lead to dehydration, fever, lethargy, malnutrition and even death. Dehydration is caused by the loss of excess fluid from the body. In these cases, symptoms such as thirst, fatigue, dizziness and headache may arise. In more serious situations, it can even cause coma and kidney failure.

Diarrhea also causes loss of sodium, potassium and blood. Also, when the stool is accompanied by bleeding or mucus, followed by weight loss, the problem requires immediate investigation.

It is also common for the person with diarrhea to become malnourished, susceptible to other diseases and have more attacks of intestinal derangement. All these complications mentioned can lead to death if not treated.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), diarrhea caused the death of 370,000 children under the age of five in 2019. In addition, when there is chronic diarrhea, problems in the absorption of some nutrients are common. This leads to malnutrition, weight loss and decreased immunity.

forms of treatment

The best form of treatment for diarrhea is oral rehydration therapy, that is, replacement of lost fluids. Generally, drinking water and natural juices are recommended, as well as homemade serum or rehydration solutions.

In more severe cases, intravenous saline (through the vein) may be indicated. If it is a bacterial infection, the person will need to take antibiotics. In addition, some medications (such as antiparasitics and pain relievers) may also be prescribed to control symptoms. Probiotics usually have an effect on decreasing discomfort and the frequency of bowel movements.

Is it possible to prevent diarrhea?

Diarrhea is caused by several factors. However, some attitudes can avoid the health problem. Among them, we can mention:

Avoid food poisoning by properly cleaning food before and during meal preparation;

Always drink clean water;

Wash hands with soap and water after using the toilet and before handling food;

Keep an eye on the expiration date of food and throw away those that are expired;

Use separate boards and plates for raw meat, poultry and seafood to avoid cross-contamination;

Defrost food safely in the refrigerator, cold water, or microwave.

Store and refrigerate food properly;

Meat and eggs should always be eaten cooked.

Food for people with diarrhea

It is very important for anyone with diarrhea to stay hydrated. Therefore, it is necessary to drink a lot of water, coconut water and natural juices. Food should be light, with easily digestible items. It is worth consuming fruits such as bananas and apples, white rice, soups, boiled potatoes, toast and saltine crackers.

On the other hand, it is best to avoid spicy, sugary, fried, fatty and processed foods. The recommendation is to stay away from alcoholic beverages, caffeine and fiber foods, which tend to loosen the intestines even more.

When to seek medical help?

Diarrhea is a very unpleasant symptom, which can disrupt routine. However, it is common for it to pass after a few days. However, you should seek medical help if diarrhea persists for more than three days.

It is also worth paying attention to the color of the feces: when they are whitish it can indicate liver problems; black poop with a strong odor suggests bleeding from the esophagus.

Attention should be redoubled if other symptoms such as chills, fever, malaise, weight loss, mucus or blood in the stool appear. The elderly and children tend to become dehydrated more easily. Therefore, they should see a doctor as soon as diarrhea appears.

In addition, immunosuppressed people, that is, those who have a compromised immune system, should also seek medical assistance urgently to investigate the causes of the problem. This is the case for people with HIV, people undergoing cancer treatment or who have undergone a transplant.

When there is chronic diarrhea due to an intestinal disease, regular follow-up by a specialist is usually necessary. Often, specific imaging tests are requested to check the health of the intestine and other organs, such as the stomach.

