Dishwashing and cooking lower Alzheimer’s risk, study suggests

Cooking, washing dishes and gardening are household chores that can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by about 20%, according to a study published in the Journal of the US Academy of Neurology on Wednesday. ).

The authors of the study even suggest that household activities are the second most effective form of prevention against brain degeneration, second only to the practice of walking or cycling regularly.

The research analyzed data from 500,000 UK residents, with an average age of 56 years, who did not have dementia. Their information was followed for 11 years, and at the end of the period, the researchers observed that the group of participants who performed household activities frequently were 21% less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Many studies have identified potential risk factors for dementia, but we wanted to know more about a wider range of lifestyles and their potential role in preventing these problems. Our study identified that physical exercise, household chores and social life are directly related to the prevention of various types of dementia,” said the study’s lead author, Professor Huan Song, from Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, in a research note. .

Participants filled out questionnaires at the beginning of the assessments, in which they answered about their health, the frequency and types of physical activities they performed, as well as household and work tasks and the means of transport used. In another section of the form, they reported schooling, social life, electronics use, and questions about their mental abilities.

“Our results are encouraging for people to change simple habits and benefit from this lifestyle,” concluded researcher Song.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease caused by the death of brain cells that can appear decades before the first symptoms appear.PM Images/ Getty Images ***Photo-doctor-looking-tomography.jpg As it is a disease that tends to get worse over the years, early diagnosis is essential to delay the advance. Therefore, when presenting any symptoms of the disease, it is essential to consult a specialist. Andrew Brookes/Getty Images ***Picture-woman-with-hand-on-head.jpg Although the symptoms are more common in people over the age of 70, it is not uncommon to manifest in young people around 30. In fact, when this “premature” manifestation occurs, the condition is called early Alzheimer’s.Westend61/ Getty Images ***Picture-elderly-with-hands-on-head.jpg In the initial phase, a person with Alzheimer’s tends to have memory impairment and starts to forget simple things, such as: where they kept their keys, what they had for breakfast, someone’s name or even the season of the year.urbanazon/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-walking-in-a-maze.jpg Disorientation, difficulty remembering the address where you live or the way home, difficulties in making simple decisions, such as planning what you are going to do or eat, for example, are also signs of the manifestation of the disease.OsakaWayne Studios/ Getty Images ***Picture-elderly-with-hands-on-head-2.jpg In addition, loss of desire to practice routine tasks, change in behavior (making the person more nervous or aggressive), and repetitions are some of the most common symptoms.Kobus Louw/Getty Images ***Photo-doctors-looking-tomography.jpg According to research carried out by the Alzheimer’s Drugs Discovery Foundation (ADDF), the presence of damaged proteins (Amyloid and Tau), vascular diseases, neuroinflammation, neural and genetic energy failure (APOE) may be related to the onset of the disease.Rossella De Berti/Getty Images ***Picture-hands-on-the-table-holding-remedio.jpg The treatment of Alzheimer’s is done with the use of drugs to reduce the symptoms of the disease, in addition to being necessary to perform physical therapy and cognitive stimulation. The disease has no cure and care must be taken until the end of life.Towfiqu Barbhuiya / EyeEm/ Getty Images 0

