Dividends take the market by surprise and stocks soar; “Far above expectations”, says Ativa – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR4) took the market by surprise when announcing dividends of R$ 87 billion, according to calculations by the activeor R$6.73 per share.

According to the broker, the value was considerably higher than expectations.

After the announcement, the action of the Petrobras took a breath and jumped more than 3%, pushing the Ibovespa. The share closed at R$32.39, up 3%.

The broker reminds that the company is allowed the possibility of paying dividends taking into account the operational horizon over the next two years.

“We have a constructive position regarding the sector over the next biennium, but we will wait for the second quarter to incorporate the company’s new numbers before revisiting our current buy recommendation, which for now remains maintained”, he adds.

The brokerage reinforces that the company had a cash position of US$ 18 billion (R$ 94 billion) and may also have a value between US$ 8 and US$ 10 billion (R$ 42 to R$ 52 billion).

Earlier, the company announced a new adjustment in gasoline sales prices.

As of this Friday (29), the average fuel sales price to distributors will be R$ 3.71, against R$ 3.86 applied today. This represents a reduction of R$ 0.15.

“With a gallon price in the Gulf at US$ 3.07, a liter at US$ 0.81 and a dollar at R$ 5.22, gasoline is currently at R$ 4.23 in the Gulf and compared to R$ 3 .87 currently charged, there would be a lag close to 10% to the prices charged by Petrobras. With the reduction, it would reach an even higher level”, says the active.

according to Itaú BBAtoday’s announcement of the payment was a surprise, even with the optimistic estimate of R$ 4.4/share.

“The announced dividend corresponds to a yield of around 21%, compared to our estimate of 15% for the quarter”, he calculates.

What to expect from Petrobras’ results?

After closing, the company will release its second quarter results.

According to the activea Petrobras should profit R$ 33 billion, down 21.5%.

Analysts point out that the pressure of the new change of command of the state-owned company and doubts about the maintenance of price parity in relation to the price of imports of a barrel of oil on the international market are elements whose developments will only have concrete effects in the coming quarters.

O Itaú BBA expects strong results, with a profit of R$ 39 billion.

The broker says that the drop in production will be offset by the surge in Petroleumwhich rose 10% in the quarter.

