Dollar plummets and Ibovespa rises with technical recession in the US – News









The Ibovespa closed higher for the second session in a row this Thursday (28), driven mainly by Petrobras, which advanced more than 3% after announcing a record quarterly payment of dividends.

A battery of corporate results also had an impact on the businesses, including the numbers of Ambev, Santander Brasil and Suzano. The balance sheet schedule still reserves the figures for Petrobras and Vale this Thursday.











A reference index in the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa advanced 1.11%, to 102,562 points, according to preliminary data.

Wall Street was another favorable component for the Ibovespa’s new one-month high, as the S&P 500 closed up more than 1%.







Dollar





Dollar sellers dominated the currency market on Thursday and pushed the currency to a fall of more than 1%, in the fourth consecutive trading session of losses that ended with the quotation at the lowest value in a month, amid the continued dismantling of pro-dollar positions a day after the Fed (US Central Bank) signaled a slowdown in interest rate hikes.

The surprising second-quarter retraction of the US economy – which by common definition would leave the US in a technical recession – weighed on the dollar worldwide, as it reinforced scenarios that US interest rates may not rise. so much, which would take away the appeal of the American currency.

The spot dollar fell 1.66%, at R$5.16, the lowest value for a closing since June 21. The real took turns with the Japanese yen as the currency with the best global performance in this session.

In four sessions, the dollar retreated 6.10%, the biggest devaluation for the period since November 2020. The consecutive lows pushed the quotation to fall of 1.32% in the calculation of July. Last Friday, the accumulated for the month was up 5.09%.

