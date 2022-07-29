Domestic woman rescued after spending 26 years in conditions similar to slavery is compensated in Belém | For

A 48-year-old woman will receive R$167,000 in compensation after being kept in a condition analogous to slavery, in Belém. THE victim had been working for 26 years as a domestic worker for a family without receiving a salary, vacation or any social security benefit.

The victim was rescued after a complaint was forwarded to the Public Ministry of Labor in Pará/Amapá. The agency filed a lawsuit to obtain judicial authorization to enter the residence.

The case registered in Belém is one of 337 identified in Brazil during Operation Rescue II, carried out in July. The joint action of several bodies focuses on combating slave labor and human trafficking.

Born in the municipality of Muaná, in the Marajó archipelago, the victim came to Belém in 1996, aged 22, to work as a nanny. She didn’t have a fixed salary, in exchange she received housing, food, clothes, medicine and some sums from her family, when she asked for it. Practice not obeyed by law.

During the inspection, the team found that the victim was staying in a room used as a storage room by the family. The walls had leaks, mold, dust and various items scattered on the floor, without any kind of closet for her to store her belongings..

In addition to doing household chores, about a year and a half ago the victim started working as a kitchen helper at the restaurant of one of the owner’s children. Despite receiving R$1,400, she was not registered in the Employment Card or guaranteed any other legal benefit.

A bathroom adjacent to the room where the victim slept was filled with rubble.. After the inspection, work analogous to slavery, provided for in art. 149 of the Penal Code, due to the degrading situation in which the worker was living.

For Labor Attorney Silvia da Silva, head of the Regional Coordination to Combat Slave Labor, domestic slave labor has a peculiarity that is the fact that it occurs in the residential environment, which makes it difficult to reach the complaint to the inspection bodies.

“It is important for society to become aware of the cases and the consequences of the characterization of this practice, because in addition to the labor repercussion, employers may be liable for the crime of art. 149 of the Penal Code,” he explained.

According to the prosecutor, in these cases there is a fallacious discourse that the maid was considered part of the “family” and therefore did not receive a salary.

“The reality is that they are exploited workers, generally illiterate or with a very low level of education and who have a very painful life history, and have become victims of extreme vulnerability”, says Silvia Silva.

Extrajudicially, the owner of the residence assumed the commitment to pay the amount of R$167 thousandas well as the fulfillment of obligations to remedy the irregularities found during the inspection.

In addition to the payment of compensation for individual moral damage and severance pay, if the agreement is not complied with, collective moral damage of R$ 300 thousand reais will be charged.

The employer’s son, owner of the restaurant, also signed a term of conduct adjustment to legalize the employment relationship and carry out land and social security payments.

The action began on July 4 and is still in progress, jointly with the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), Federal Public Ministry (MPF); Undersecretary of Labor Inspection, Ministry of Labor and Welfare (SIT); Public Ministry of Labor (MPT); Federal Police (PF); Public Defender’s Office (DPU) and Federal Highway Police (PRF).

Complaints about slave labor can be made remotely and confidentially on the Ipê System, through Dial 100 or through the MPT PA-AP website.

