Doubling exercise time reduces risk of death by 31%, says Harvard

The practice of physical exercises on a daily basis can bring a series of health gains. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation is that each individual should do 150 to 300 minutes a week of moderate activity (when talking during exercise), or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous exercise, to decrease premature mortality. — but can crossing that threshold bring even more benefits?

Researchers at Harvard University in the United States analyzed data from more than 100,000 Americans between the years 1998 and 2018 to arrive at an answer. According to scientists, maintaining the WHO goal is enough to reduce up to 21% of mortality in those who choose a moderate routine, and 19% of those who choose intense exercise.

However, people who practice two to four times the recommended practice can reduce their risk of death by 31%. According to the researchers, even greater increases do not bring any health benefit or harm.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, professor of medicine at Unifesp Leandro Rezende highlighted that, although there is this increase if the time of physical activity increases, pursuing the goal established by the WHO already has notable health benefits. He is one of the authors of the study published in the scientific journal Circulation.

“In the analysis, it was a small number of people who performed the exercises two to four times more than recommended. Because today it is already difficult for people to reach the recommendation ”, he pointed out.

He adds that switching from moderate to intense activities also doesn’t seem to make a long-term difference: if you walk five times a week, running a day doesn’t change your mortality risk. “But if the person doesn’t arrive at the oriented with moderate activities, switching to intense activities, without reducing the time, does lead to additional benefits”, he explains.

