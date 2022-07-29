Du Queiroz exposes death threat and cursing on social network after Corinthians defeat

Midfielder Du Queiroz was the target of cursing and death threats through social networks after the Corinthians defeat to Atlético-GO, last Wednesday (27)for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

On his Instagram profile, the Corinthians athlete exposed messages sent by a network user whose name is William Saipp. In it, the internet user curses Du with “little leg”, “vagabundo” and “favelado garbage”, in addition to saying that the player “is going to die” and challenging him: “I want to see if you have a steel chest”.

Timão’s number 37 then printed what he received and made a publication using the stories mechanism, which are available for 24 hours. In it, the steering wheel still makes a rant.

– I’m a favelado and I’m not going to keep silent in front of some stops like that! I am a man, I have a family to support – wrote Du Queiroz.

Du Queiroz exposed the case on social media (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Du Queiroz)

The author of the insults and threats presents himself on social networks as being from the city of Macapá, capital of the State of Amapá. He also holds a postgraduate degree in administration and an MBA in project management, both from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

The Corinthians board will await the return of the delegation from Goiânia to São Paulo to talk to Du and find out if the player will file a complaint with the police. Timão will also provide all guidance and legal protection to the athlete.

Du Queiroz is the Corinthians athlete with the most games played by the club this season. There have been 41 matches so far this season, 35 of which as a starter. He has a goal scored.

Regarding the defeat to Dragão, the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil will take place on August 17, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. With the 2-0 against, Timão will need to make a difference of three goals to advance to the semifinal of the national tournament.