Elections in sight? CDBs at 230% of CDI plus 3-month LCAs could be assets for tactical allocation, experts say

Volatility has become a keyword in the reports that spread through the buildings around Faria Lima. With the increase in uncertainties inside and outside Brazil, some managers slammed on the brakes, increased their cash position and preferred to be more cautious.

For individual investors, the recommendation is not much different. experts heard by InfoMoney state that the moment requires caution, which does not mean “leaving money idle”.

Allocations in private securities, such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), Real Estate Credit Letters (LCIs) and Agribusiness Letters (LCAs), with attractive rates and maturities in up to three months, can be good assets for those who want to wait for the results of the elections to enter the stock market more strongly or make more significant changes in the portfolio.

“We are talking about a period of war and higher inflation. We still have an election here in the country,” she says. “The parties have now started talking about forming alliances and the slates are undefined. There is a lot of uncertainty until we define the future president”, observes Letícia Camargo, CFP financial planner.

The strategy, however, is recommended for investors who have new money and who do not need short-term liquidity, that is, who already have an emergency reserve, ponders the allocator. “It doesn’t make sense to rescue money that a person has in other investments to put in a floating rate with a short maturity”, she defends.

For those who meet these prerequisites, the planner’s suggestion is to opt for floating rate assets linked to the CDI (fixed income reference rate) that accompany the rise in the Selic, with emphasis on some options offered to new customers who pay up to 230% of CDI, or for exempt assets, with attractive rates.

Assets linked to inflation tend to be interesting, but as there are few offers for such short terms, the recommendation is to prefer floating rates linked to the CDI.

Fixed rates, on the other hand, should be left out, because they may have a lagged rate, since the investor “locks in” the remuneration when acquiring the paper and the interest offered has been around 14%.

Although the Central Bank has signaled that it should end the cycle of increases at the August meeting, the market has been pricing readjustments beyond the meeting next month.

In a report released this week, Mauricio Oreng, superintendent of macroeconomic research at Santander, assessed that the BC should make another 0.50 percentage point adjustment at the August meeting and indicate another increase in September.

In the expert’s view, there has been a significant deterioration in inflation expectations for 2023 since the last Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), driven by the approval of new fiscal stimulus, less economic slack and a tighter job market.

In the house’s projections, the Selic should end this year at 14.25% and remain at that level until the second quarter of 2023.

Attractive rates of up to 230% of CDI

Faced with a scenario in which estimates point to increases beyond the August meeting, the interest rates offered by brokerages for short-term papers have also reached higher levels in recent days.

Survey made by InfoMoney based on data from Yubb – which gathers information from several platforms – showed that the maximum rate offered by a CDB maturing in three months was a security offered by Banco XP, with a return of 230% of the CDI. The value is gross. Considering the investment period, the investor would still need to deduct 22.5% of Income Tax.

The offer, however, is only valid for new clients of the brokerage, or current clients who have not yet made any transactions in their account. The allocation will also only be available until 15:00 on the 9th of August this year.

The minimum investment amount is BRL 100, while the maximum amount allowed is BRL 4,000. The CDB has daily liquidity, but the paper matures in 90 days.

Gross returns offered by CDBs maturing in 3 months indexer issuer Rate CDI XP Bank 230% of CDI Great Bank 220% of CDI Paraná Bank 112% of CDI Bari Bank 110% of CDI Financial Invoice 110% of CDI

Source: Yubb. Survey made on Thursday (28). Returns are gross because there was no Income Tax (IR) discount.

Likewise, it was possible to find an offer from Genial, with a CDB from the bank itself with a yield of 220% of the CDI and daily liquidity. To purchase the product, however, certain conditions had to be met: being a new customer; make a minimum contribution of BRL 10 and a maximum of BRL 5 thousand; and perform only a single application in the CBD. The offer has no expiration date, according to Genial.

The survey also took into account CDBs that offered at least 110% of the CDI. In this regard, three options appeared: Paraná Banco, Banco Bari and Facta Financeira. All with redemption only after three months.

Of the three institutions, only Paraná Banco has rating (credit risk rating) national long-term AA- from Fitch Ratings, which means that it has good credit quality.

Assets such as CDBs, LCAs and LCIs have greater security because of the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), which returns up to BRL 250 thousand per investor (CPF) and per financial institution, up to a ceiling of BRL 1 million renewed at four years, in case of problems such as Central Bank intervention in the institution. Even so, you need to be careful.

The ideal is to look for financial institutions with the best ratingas they are less likely to default [calote]explains Vitor Nery Fagnani, fixed income analyst and listed funds at Blue3.

The preference is for assets with credit risk ratings ranging from AAA to A. For the choice, Fagnani suggests also analyzing the return offered by the papers, especially since, now, the difference in profitability offered by high grade – with a more reliable credit profile – and by securities high yield – with a greater chance of default and more attractive rates – is lower.

“In times of high interest rates, the difference between the two is not very expressive. So, we prefer to get a lower rate, even for the short term”, says the Blue3 analyst.

LCIs and LCAs: up to 95% of CDI

In the case of LCAs and LCIs, a survey carried out by the InfoMoney with data from the Yubb platform show that the highest rate offered by an LCI reached 89% of the CDI for allocations maturing in three months.

In this case, LCI was offered by BTG Pactual, which has an AA long-term national credit risk rating, according to Fitch Ratings.

Among the LCAs, the study revealed that the maximum return offered reached 95% of the CDI. The security in question was a paper issued by Banco Pine, which has rating long-term BB+ rating, according to Fitch Ratings.

Net returns offered by LCAs and LCIs maturing in 3 months indexer Product issuer Rate CDI LCI BTG Pactual 89% of CDI LCI BTG Pactual 87% of CDI LCI BTG Pactual 86% of CDI LCA pine 95% of CDI LCA ABC Brazil 91% of CDI

Source: Yubb. Survey made on Thursday (28). Returns are net because LCIs and LCAs are tax-exempt.

The survey did not take into account fixed-rate LCIs and LCAs because the highest rate offered was 14.21% for securities with a three-month maturity. Diana Benfatti, CFP financial planner and CEO of Attimo Family Office, explains that this return represents a low risk premium on the yield curve.

That is, the return offered is not much above what financial agents are pricing. “Selic can go to 14.25%, 15%, for example. Therefore, it is a low premium considering the term and credit risk, even though it is an exempt asset”, says Benfatti.

The Attimo specialist also draws attention to the fact that short-term CDBs, LCIs and LCAs can be interesting for those who are not strategically allocated at the moment, but warns that it is necessary to pay attention to liquidity.

The planner explains that products such as LCAs and LCIs have a minimum grace period of 90 days, according to the National Monetary Council (CMN). That is, even if the investor needs to redeem the money before, he will not have this possibility.

CDBs, on the other hand, do not have this grace period, but it is necessary to look carefully if the product guarantees daily liquidity, or if it has redemption only after three months.

CBD X LCA and LCIs

In addition to looking at fees, another important detail that requires investor attention is the difference in return offered by LCIs and LCAs.

As they are Income Tax exempt papers, a good way to analyze the yield of bonds is to compare it with that of a CDB, which does not have the same tax exemption.

If the investor chooses to acquire an LCA with a net yield of 91% and maturity in three months, for example, the yield would be the same as a CDB with a gross return of approximately 117% of the CDI for the same term. This is because the rate that would be charged from the CDB would be 22.5%.

In order to understand what would be the most profitable options for the products surveyed, the InfoMoney performed a series of simulations. If the investor had invested R$500 in a CDB with a return of 230% of the CDI, for example, after three months, he would have received R$529.43. This is already discounting the 22.5% Income Tax.

At the same time, if he had chosen to allocate R$500 in an LCA that offers 95% of the CDI, after three months, he would have received R$515.35.

On the other hand, if he had chosen to invest R$500 in a CDB with a return of 112% of the CDI, he would have received R$514.07.

Investment Value applied Income tax amount (R$) Net redemption value (R$) CDB 230% of CDI BRL 500 BRL 8.54 BRL 529.43 CDB 200% of CDI BRL 500 BRL 7.39 BRL 525.48 CDB 112% of CDI BRL 500 BRL 4.08 BRL 514.07 CDB 110% of CDI BRL 500 BRL 4.01 BRL 513.81 LCA 95% of CDI BRL 500 BRL 0.00 BRL 515.35 LCI 89% of CDI BRL 500 BRL 0.00 BRL 514.36

Source: Direct Treasure Simulator. For the calculation, a Selic rate of 13.25% and redemption on 10/29/22 was considered.

Opportunities at the table

Although investing in CDBs, LCAs and LCIs can be an asset before the election race for most of the experts interviewed by InfoMoney, it is necessary to consider that the investor can also miss a good opportunity, defends Nicholas McCarthy, CIO of Itaú.

The executive explains that he is not recommending holding positions for three months. “For more conservative investors, it could be an opportunity to close the gain for three or four years at these interest rates,” he says.

McCarthy argues that, in the same way that interest rates went up very fast last year, it could go back down. According to the expectations of the Central Bank’s Focus survey, the Selic may drop to 10.75% in 2023, 8.00% in 2024, and 7.50% in 2025.

In this case, the CIO’s suggestion is to take advantage of the rates offered to allocate in fixed-rate bonds maturing in three years, as is the case with the 2025 Fixed-rate Treasury, for example. Along with positions in inflation-linked papers, maturing in five years and preferably exempt, the executive recommends.

