Electronics for up to R$100 on AliExpress

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Electronics for up to R$100 on AliExpress 2 Views

for those who like save on electronics purchasesbut without forgetting the quality, the AliExpress it is the right place to shop.

With a varied catalog, and partnership with several brands, the site offers good products at an affordable pricein addition to having items that are not easily found here in Brazil.

And to prove that on AliExpress you can buy good things, without paying dearly, we selected some gadgets that are under R$100. Check out:

Wi-Fi Smart Socket, 16A

74% Off

Image: Wi-Fi Smart Socket, 16A

Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Control your devices with one click! Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, this smart socket is made for those looking for practicality and comfort. Turn your devices on and off without having to go to them, just a tap on your cell phone.

BRL 77.41

Lenovo Bluetooth Headset LP40

Image: Lenovo LP40 Bluetooth Headset
Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Designed with a powerful internal 13mm sound unit, Lenovo LP40 tws headphones deliver clean, loud and balanced sound with high frequencies and voice feedback.

KingSpec SSD, 2.5, Sata 3

61% Off

Image: KingSpec SSD, 2.5, Sata 3

Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Take advantage of the super speed of loading to watch your movies, enjoy your games or work with peace of mind. Easy to install and easy to use.

BRL 212.57

Intelligent Universal Control, Tuya

Image: Universal Intelligent Control, Tuya
Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Control your appliances with just one touch! Automate your home with this smart outlet.

Anker USB charger

37% Off

Image: Anker USB Charger

Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Equipped with safety devices that include temperature control and high voltage protection. Cable compatible with USB-C.

BRL 83.91

Automatic water fountain for cats, USB connection

51% Off

Image: Automatic water fountain for cats, USB connection

Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Automatic pet water dispenser, perfect for dogs and cats. It has 3 water flow speed modes, ensuring clean water to make your pet happier and healthier.

BRL 189.06

Bluetooth Speaker NBY 18

38% Off

Image: NBY 18 Bluetooth Speaker

Image: Tecmundo Recommends

Enjoy your favorite sound wherever you are! Enjoy the freedom to listen to your music, podcasts and even tune in to your favorite radio with FM mode.

BRL 150.41

Ergonomic wireless upright mouse, 1600dpi

20% Off

Image: Ergonomic wireless upright mouse, 1600dpi

Image: Tecmundo Recommends

It has an ergonomic design designed for the best user comfort. It features easy-to-use plug-and-play technology, just plug it in to start using it!

BRL 71.57

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

8 items to bring to the gym

Practicing weight training can be a very painful activity for some, especially for beginners. But …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved