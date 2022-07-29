Electronics for up to R$100 on AliExpress

for those who like save on electronics purchasesbut without forgetting the quality, the AliExpress it is the right place to shop.

With a varied catalog, and partnership with several brands, the site offers good products at an affordable pricein addition to having items that are not easily found here in Brazil.

And to prove that on AliExpress you can buy good things, without paying dearly, we selected some gadgets that are under R$100. Check out:

Wi-Fi Smart Socket, 16A

74% Off Control your devices with one click! Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, this smart socket is made for those looking for practicality and comfort. Turn your devices on and off without having to go to them, just a tap on your cell phone. BRL 77.41

Lenovo Bluetooth Headset LP40

Designed with a powerful internal 13mm sound unit, Lenovo LP40 tws headphones deliver clean, loud and balanced sound with high frequencies and voice feedback.

KingSpec SSD, 2.5, Sata 3

61% Off Take advantage of the super speed of loading to watch your movies, enjoy your games or work with peace of mind. Easy to install and easy to use. BRL 212.57

Intelligent Universal Control, Tuya

Control your appliances with just one touch! Automate your home with this smart outlet.

Anker USB charger

37% Off Equipped with safety devices that include temperature control and high voltage protection. Cable compatible with USB-C. BRL 83.91

Automatic water fountain for cats, USB connection

51% Off Automatic pet water dispenser, perfect for dogs and cats. It has 3 water flow speed modes, ensuring clean water to make your pet happier and healthier. BRL 189.06

Bluetooth Speaker NBY 18

38% Off Enjoy your favorite sound wherever you are! Enjoy the freedom to listen to your music, podcasts and even tune in to your favorite radio with FM mode. BRL 150.41

Ergonomic wireless upright mouse, 1600dpi