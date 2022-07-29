Emanuelle Araujo causes controversy after mocking paparazzo

Actress Emanuelle Araujo, 46, was criticized after mocking a paparazzo. At the time, the singer did not like being photographed by the professional, and said that he “should change professions”.

“My lord, go look for another better profession,” she wrote in the caption of a photo she took of the paparazzo. Afterwards, the artist recorded stories detonating the photographer:

“Let me ask you guys a question… Because I’m kind of old school, especially in this internet business…. Are there paparazzi still? This isn’t tacky, is it? For God’s sake. sweaty in sweatpants from the gym… and the guy follows me around taking a bunch of pictures. Who wants to see this, who cares about this? Oh, for God’s sake!”

The actress’ speech became a topic on social media:

“Emanuelle Araújo calling paparazzo tacky and asking him to change his profession. What’s the point of being a good actress if your character is like that? as an artist, that’s in the past”, said Cadu Safner.

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi also spoke out and disapproved of Emanuelle’s attitude:

“You have to thank them, their work. We’re still looking for a place in the sun.”

After the criticism received, the celebrity deleted all posts related to the subject.