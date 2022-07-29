Emanuelle Araújo revolts with paparazzo: “Does it still exist?”

Emanuelle Araújo did not like being photographed by a paparazzo while she was going to the beauty salon and walking through the streets on Wednesday night (27/7), in Rio de Janeiro. The actress and singer took to social media and criticized the professional responsible for the act and also invalidated the category as a whole.

“Let me ask you guys a question. I’m kind of old school, especially in this internet business. Are there still paparazzi? Guys, this isn’t cheesy, is it? For God’s sake!”, she said as soon as she noticed that she was being photographed.

Still in the stories, Emanuelle Araújo shared a photo of the paparazzo in question and wrote in an ironic tone: “My Lord, go look for another better profession”.

