Energy crisis: German cities ban hot water in public buildings

The crisis is due to the reduction in gas supplies from Russia and the EU’s decision to reduce consumption.

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik Brazil – The energy crisis that affects Europe, in particular Germany, due to the reduction of gas supplies from Russia and the decision of the European Union to reduce consumption, led German cities to ban hot water in public buildings.

Cities in Germany, such as Hanover, in Lower Saxony, and Augsburg, in Bavaria, decided to limit the use of hot water in public buildings, changing rooms, gyms and stadiums as a way to reduce energy consumption.

Public fountains are also being turned off, and there will be no night lights in buildings like the city hall and museums.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, heating of public buildings will be limited between April and September each year. Portable air conditioning and heating devices are also restricted.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The situation is unpredictable. Every kilowatt hour counts, and protecting critical infrastructure must be a priority.”

In the capital, Berlin, historic monuments and public buildings have also been erased.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bans are intended to meet the European Union’s determination to reduce gas consumption.

Germany has been directly impacted by the reduced gas supply through the Nord Stream pipeline. The agreement signed by European Union (EU) countries to reduce demand for natural gas by 15% to 20%, including, threatens to bring down the German economy, according to Alexei Grivach, deputy director of the National Energy Security Fund of Russia.

For Grivach, “it is very likely that many European Union countries will enter recession at the same time that inflation accelerates. It is obvious that the economy and consumers will have problems if Europe continues to fight with the main energy supplier. [a Rússia]”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Germany’s government is concerned about cutting off Russian gas supplies. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is partially operational due to Canada’s delay in returning a turbine that was sent for maintenance.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.