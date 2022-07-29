Equatorial (EQTL3) discloses operational data, CCR (CCRO3) celebrates amendment to new investments in Itapeva and more

This Friday’s corporate news (29), in addition to the corporate earnings season, highlights the operational preview of Equatorial (EQTL3).

Usiminas (USIM5) and Irani (RANI3) release their balance sheet before opening, and RD (RADL3) after closing.

Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), Multiplan (MULT3) and other companies reported results last night.

Check out more highlights:

CCR (CCRO3) informed that the Amendment and Amendment No. 21/2022 to the Concession Agreement No. 010/CR/2000 was signed between the subsidiary Rodovias Integradas do Oeste (SPVias) and the Department of Logistics and Transport of the State of São Paulo , with the intervention and consent of the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transport Services of the State of São Paulo (Artesp), for SPVias to assume the execution of the new investments related to the work to extend the duplication of an urban stretch in the municipality of Itapeva.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) reported that the volume of energy injected into the grid grew 0.8% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, to 10,701 GWh.

In 2Q22, all distributors, excluding distributors in the turnaround process, showed a reduction in losses, as a result of the full resumption of the actions of the program to combat losses, which includes, including the implementation of the Centralized Measurement System (SMC) in the concessions of the Maranhão, Pará, Piauí and Alagoas. Rio Grande do Sul and Amapá are implementing strategies to combat losses, having recently mobilized the low voltage inspection teams fully in CEEE-D.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a profit of R$ 54.33 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 26.8% higher than that recorded in the second quarter of last year, the company informed the market on Thursday. (28).

According to the oil company, this increase is mainly explained by the rise in Brent prices in the period, in addition to higher margins for derivatives and natural gas.

the state will pay a total of R$ 87.8 billion in dividends for the second quarter, a quarterly record, the company’s press office said on Thursday (28).

Of this total, R$ 32.1 billion will be paid to the Federal Government, the company’s controlling shareholder, and to BNDES and BNDESPar, also shareholders of the company.

Vale (VALE3) reported a profit of US$ 6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The number represents a decline of 17.3% in the year, but was above the Renitiv consensus, which predicted a profit of US$ 3.88 billion.

Profit from continuing operations attributable to Vale’s shareholders was US$ 4.09 billion.

Vale (VALE3) will distribute R$ 3,572 in dividends. The cut-off date for holders of shares traded on B3 will be on August 11, 2022, and the record date for holders of ADRs will be on August 15, 2022. Vale’s shares will be traded ex-dividend on B3 and on the NYSE from August 12th. Payment takes place on September 1st.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) recorded net income of R$172.551 million, an 84% growth in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21. In 2Q21, the company had reported R$93.777 million in net income.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) Ecorodovias (ECOR3) reported a net loss of R$13 million in the 2nd quarter of this year, reversing net income of R$127.4 million in the same stage of 2021.

Isa Cteep (TRPL3;TRPL4) reported consolidated net income of R$ 74.1 million in the 2nd quarter of this year, which represents a decrease of 70.1% compared to the profit of the same stage of 2021, the company informed this evening. Thursday (28).

Vulcabras (VULC3)

Vulcabras (VULC3) reported 207.4% higher net income in 2Q22, to R$95 million.

Vulcabras (VULC3) reported 207.4% higher net income in 2Q22, to R$95 million.

Recurring net income for the same period in 2021 was R$30.9 million. Let's go (VAMO3) Vamos (VAMO3) profited R$142.5 million in 2Q22, up 42% over 2Q21. Ebitda totaled R$ 450.4 million, an increase of 77.5% in the annual comparison, while revenue advanced 80%, to R$ 1.199 billion. Good Harvest (SOJA3) Boa Safra Sementes (SOJA3) completed the works on the Sorriso Distribution Center (CD), in Mato Grosso, in another initiative that is part of the expansion plan announced during the IPO process, in April 2021. The land in Sorriso has 90 thousand m² and is located on Highway BR-163. On site, up to 40,000 big bags can be stored in refrigerated positions (1,000 kg each), with 20,000 big bags for the first phase of the work. CDs like this will ensure that the processed and treated seeds are stored longer under ideal temperature and humidity conditions, thus maintaining their high germination capacity.

