Érica’s mother is against her daughter’s marriage to José Lucas, in ‘Pantanal’; actress comments on return to the soap opera

Gisela Reimann is already recording her scenes as Ingrid from “Pantanal”. Mother of journalist Érica (Marcela Fetter) and wife of politician Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach), the character is a novelty in the remake: in the first version of the novel, she did not appear. For the actress, who will be on the air soon, the participation has a special meaning, since she played Érica in the original plot, in 1990, and opposite Paulo Gorgulho, the first José Lucas. The work marked his TV debut. “This dynamic of having played Erica and coming back as the character’s mother is crazy. I was speechless,” she says, aged 56.

Gisela Reimann and Paulo Gorgulho in a 1990 scene Photo: Reproduction

In the plot, the young journalist, who lived an overwhelming passion with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), will reappear saying that she is pregnant with the pawn. “This time, Erica’s ending will be more closed. When I did, the outcome wasn’t explained much. She would say she was no longer pregnant and disappear,” she recalls.

Gisela Reimann and Marcela Fetter Photo: Personal archive

In the next chapters, Ibrahim demands that José Lucas marry his daughter. “Ingrid was raised in a wealthy environment and cares about appearances. She doesn’t want Erica to stay with Zé Lucas. It’s not a question of money, it’s a question of class. She suggests that the daughter take the baby out,” she adds.

