Erick Pulgar arrives in Rio to sign with Flamengo | Flamengo

Erick Pulgar is already in Rio de Janeiro. The Chilean midfielder arrived on Thursday night to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with Flamengo, which will pay around 3 million euros for the transfer.

The 28-year-old midfielder was at Fiorentina and last season he played for Galatasaray on loan. at Flamengo he will meet Vidal, his partner in the Chilean national team.

Uruguayan right-back Varela arrived in Rio on Wednesday, but, given the difficulty of getting the documentation from the Russians from Dinamo Moscow, there is a chance that Pulgar will jump ahead and be the third new name on Flamengo’s list for the Libertadores quarterfinals, along with Vidal and Everton Cebolinha (only three new names can be entered at this stage).

Watch two goals from Pulgar for the Chilean national team:

O ge approached the Public Ministry of Chile and other authorities in the country to understand two cases in which the player was involved. The institution responded to a 2013 hit-and-run and a rape investigation, which completes a month on Thursday.

According to the Public Ministry, Pulgar is not accused of rape. He is part of the process as a witness, as the victim reported being raped in the player’s home.

About the hit-and-run, in 2013, Pulgar was responsible. The player did not help Daniel Ampuero, 65, who died shortly afterwards and fled the scene. He turned 19 the day after the accident.

Pulgar was tried and convicted in 2014. The sentence ended up being milder, as the Justice understood that the victim crossed the street in an unauthorized place at the time of the hit-and-run. The family has an ongoing civil lawsuit against the player.

