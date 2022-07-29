everything you need to know

Photo: Publicity / Adobe Stock





BCG is the first vaccine applied to newborns in Brazil. It is the most effective way of preventing severe forms of tuberculosis, a very common infectious disease in Brazil.

The incidence of deaths from tuberculosis has dropped by 30% in the last 20 years, according to the World Health Organization. Also according to the agency, the immunizing agent was essential for the reduction and control of tuberculosis in many countries.

After all, what is BCG?

The BCG vaccine was created 101 years ago with the aim of protecting humans against the severe manifestations of tuberculosis. It is mainly composed of bacteria of the Mycobacterium strain, which weaken the burden of disease in the body.

The name BCG is an acronym for Bacillus of Calmette and Guérin. It has this name in reference to the creators of the immunizer, the French scientists Léon Calmette and Alphonse Guérin.

Learn more about the disease called tuberculosis

A communicable disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis or Koch’s bacillus. Traditionally, tuberculosis affects the lung, but it can affect other areas of the body depending on its severity.

Humans can serve as incubators for Koch’s bacillus even without symptoms. In this way, the disease becomes even more transmissible, due to the lack of isolation and care.

The contagion is made from the inhalation of particles coming from the airways of contaminated people, during speech, through sneezing or coughing.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that, every year, 70,000 Brazilians are diagnosed with the bacterium. That’s why the vaccine is so important – to prevent the severe form of the disease.

tuberculosis symptoms

In newborns, the outcome of the disease can be devastating. Mainly because, at the beginning, tuberculosis may not show symptoms, evolving until it becomes serious – if the baby has not been vaccinated.

Children as young as three months may look down and may have a fever, low energy, difficulty breathing, or persistent pneumonia. Other consequences are growth retardation and weight gain.

In adults, the tuberculosis symptoms are different. Are they:

– Very strong cough for more than two weeks,

– catarrh,

– Bloody phlegm.

– Fever,

– Shortness of breathe,

– loss of appetite,

– chest pain,

– Tiredness,

– Hoarse voice.

If symptoms appear, see a doctor.

And how does BCG protect us against tuberculosis?

The BCG vaccine works by stimulating an immune system response against the bacteria that cause tuberculosis. The composition of the vaccine safely stimulates the body, leading to the production of antibodies and memory formation against the entry of this bacterium into the human body.

How do I offer BCG to my newborn child?

Fundamental for the safe and healthy development of babies, the BCG vaccine is offered free of charge by the SUS, in the first days of the child. It should be administered while still in the maternity ward or a few days later.

Does BCG have any side effects?

The most common side effects of this vaccine are common and easy to administer. Fever, chills, malaise and muscle pain – simple symptoms compared to the importance of the vaccine for our health.

The immunization injection site may become red and swollen, and become a slight bruise, which heals in a few days.

Are there contraindications for the BCG vaccine?

The contraindication for the vaccine is the application in premature babies weighing less than 2 kg. As they still do not have the immune system formed, it is necessary to reach the minimum weight for the application of the immunizing agent.

In other cases of immunosuppressed patients, the application of BCG should be analyzed with the pediatrician.

How important is the BCG vaccine?

As you already know, the immunizer prevents against severe forms of tuberculosis. Thus, fewer deaths from the disease are recorded.

Since BCG entered the SUS vaccine program, serious cases of the disease have become rare in Brazil.

