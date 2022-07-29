Fachin defends the normality of the elections and says that it is necessary to ‘abolish the season of fallacies’ | Elections 2022

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, defended this Thursday (28) the normality of the electoral process and said that it is necessary to “abolish the season of fallacies”.

The minister also declared that “it is time to refuse the ideological abyss and extreme baseness”. According to Fachin, it is necessary to elevate the political debate to strengthen democracy.

“It is time to refuse the ideological abyss and external baseness, elevate rationality and abolish the season of fallacies and dogmatism. It is time to reestablish a form of political communication that fulfills its utilitarian role, which is legitimate, but does not bury society in a permanent conflict, nor democracy in a process of erosion, leveraged, unduly, by the hi-tech industry of lies”.

Fachin made a speech during a meeting with the association that brings together directors of federal institutions of higher education. The minister spoke again of the need to promote peace and security in the elections.

The minister also said that disinformation fuels feelings such as “animosity” and “intolerance.” And he argued that turning opponents into enemies ends up weakening the debate.

“It is necessary to pay attention to the social damage of this heterodox “electoral right of the enemy” that is articulated by the extremes. Turning opponents into enemies implies not recognizing the interlocutors and, with that, weakening the debate. It also implies granting the reciprocal right to invalidation, giving rise to a spiral of belligerence. It means, moreover, to shine a light on pluralism, without which it is impossible to find truth and justice”.

This Tuesday (26), Fachin also defended the elections in a meeting with jurists – and declared that the TSE will fight violence as a political weapon. See below:

TSE will ‘stop violence as a political weapon’, says Fachin

Fachin also participated this Thursday in the signing of an agreement to combat misinformation with the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec). At the event, the minister declared that he “dialogues with all segments interested in the electoral process and in the defense of democracy”.

The president of the TSE also stated that the Electoral Justice “does not give in, does not quibble or renounce its independence, its duties and its prerogatives”. Fachin said that the time is now to “think and act to save democracy, to preserve fundamental consensus and shield institutions”.

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira even complained in a letter that he had not been received by Fachin. The minister has advocated an exclusive meeting of Defense and TSE technicians to address questions about electronic voting machines. The TSE states that it has already received Defense technicians to discuss points and clarify doubts.

“I conclude by stating that this Presidency dialogues with all segments interested in the electoral process and in the defense of democracy. Dialogue builds. This Presidency, however, does not give up the principles that build constitutional legality and the specific and exclusive functions of electoral justice. Its principles do not give in, do not quibble or renounce their independence, their duties and their prerogatives,” he said.

The president of the TSE once again defended the security of the polls. According to the minister, “the electronic voting process has dozens of layers of security and is repeatedly and exhaustively tested by external experts”.

“That the rules of the electoral game be respected, by everyone, without exception. May disinformation be faced with the courage of truth. Let the facts and evidence prevail. And may the future of Brazil be inhabited by the indispensable democratic life. Democracy is non-negotiable,” he said.

Fachin listed what he called ethical imperatives: