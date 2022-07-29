Fake profile creation of Belém City Hall lights up alert

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), released last Wednesday (27) by the IBGE, reveals that the metropolitan region of Belém had a drop in average prices in July 2022, going from 0.18 % in June to -0.31% in July. July was the only month that had a decrease in the 1-year period, being below months like June/22 (0.18%), December/21 (0.32%), October/21 (0.51%) and May /22 (0.54%). Among the categories that had the most reduction in July are: transport (-0.81), housing (-0.68%), Communication (-0.68%) and food and beverages (-0.50%).

ACCUMULATED

As for the accumulated for the year, the IPCA-15 in the Metropolitan Region of Belém was 5.08%. The variation accumulated in the last 12 months reached 9.10%. With regard to Brazil, the IPCA rate was 0.13% in July in the country, 0.56 percentage points below the rate registered in June (0.69%). It is the lowest monthly change since June 2020 (0.02%). In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.79% in Brazil and, in 12 months, of 11.39%, below the 12.04% registered in the 12 immediately previous months. In July 2021, the national rate was 0.72%.

FAKE

The emergence of a fake PMB profile on Instagram sparked the alert for a harmful practice: profiles created by thieves seeking to take advantage of people, who do not know they are being victims of a scammer. With names and logos similar to those of official accounts, the fakes profiles do not present standardization in graphic arts and videos, in addition to showing gross errors in Portuguese. As a way to avoid opportunistic profiles, it is necessary to observe the verification seal, a small blue icon with the “tick” symbol next to the name of the official PMB profile.

FORUM

Cáritas Regional Norte II will launch the “Community-Autonomous Protocol for Consultation and Consent of the Quilombola Territory of the Itacuruçá Alto River – Abaetetuba/PA”, during the Pan-Amazon Forum (Fospa), which starts today and ends Sunday. The document produced by the community defines the consultation rules that must be complied with by the government, before carrying out a project in the territory or applying laws and regulations that affect life in these areas.

JOURNALISTS

Since Tuesday, the 26th, journalists from all over the country have participated in direct elections for the new board of directors of the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) and the National Ethics Commission (CNE). Voting, which is entirely electronic and online, extends until today, 28. All journalists who are unionized and up to date with their unions can vote. A single ticket is in the running and is headed by journalist Samira de Castro, from Ceará. Called “Unity in the struggle – In defense of Journalism, Journalists and Democracy”, the slate has representatives from all regions.

RACISM

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed two lawsuits against radio broadcaster Hélio Nogueira Alves for the practice of hate speech and racism against indigenous people and quilombolas of Santarém, in western Pará. Hélio said on the air, repeatedly, that indigenous people have to be “extirpated” from the region. The narrative propagated by him is that indigenous people and quilombolas would have been “invented”. The “invention” would be a maneuver to hinder the development of the region. The crime of racism can lead to a punishment of up to five years of imprisonment and a fine.

REGISTRATION

The Federal Court confirmed an injunction previously granted in a writ of mandamus and maintained, now through a sentence, the determination for UFPA to enroll a student in the second academic semester of the Medicine course in Belém. The bank did not validate its self-declaration, despite having forwarded all the necessary documents.

LOAN

It is now possible to borrow items from the Uepa’s didactic-scientific zoological collection, which currently has around 150,000 specimens and 11,000 cataloged, at the Center for Social Sciences and Education (CCSE), as long as you meet the loan requirements. The collection also receives donations.

POSSESSION

The Court of Justice of Pará promotes the inauguration of 24 more magistrates, approved in a public contest held in 2019, during a hybrid ceremony this Thursday, 28, from 10 am.

INTERNATIONAL VISIT

State deputy Carlos Bordalo (PT) receives today, Thursday, 28, at 3 pm, in Alepa, left-wing representatives of the European Parliament for a meeting on conflicts and socio-environmental impacts in the Amazon region of Pará. The group is in the capital of Pará participating in the X Pan-Amazonian Social Forum (Fospa).

MONKEYPOX

Instituto Evandro Chagas informs that, for now, it is not analyzing suspected cases of monkeypox. The reference laboratories for these analyzes at the moment are the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the Ezequiel Dias Foundation, the Adolfo Lutz Institute and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.