Family is freed from false imprisonment after 17 years: ‘They didn’t see the sun’

A woman and her children, aged 19 and 22, were rescued by military police from a property in Guaratiba, in the west of Rio, yesterday morning, on suspicion of living for almost two decades in false imprisonment. Her mother reported that she had not seen sunlight in 17 years. Her husband, who is also the father of the two young men, was arrested at the scene.

The three were in a property without decent housing conditions. According to the PM, who released photos of the place, the floor was made of cement, there was no running water, the mattresses were dirty and without sheets. The couple’s children were found tied up and, due to their serious health condition, appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old, according to PM William, responsible for the rescue.

“We arrived at the scene after an anonymous tip and found the children tied up. Our understanding at the time was that they were children. The boy was on the woman’s lap. We only knew their age when we saw their records” , said the captain, in an interview with the UOL.

The documents of the young people were found in the property. Due to the poor health situation, the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) was called. According to the Municipal Health Department, the three had severe malnutrition and dehydration. They were taken to Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital.

Also according to the captain of the PM, the young people did not speak and the woman even reported discomfort with the sunlight, after being kept in private prison for so long.

The children did not speak. I don’t know if because of the situation they were subjected to, if they didn’t develop, or if they were born with a disability. The woman was the one who told us that she had been in that situation for 17 years and neighbors confirmed that she was never seen on the street.

Also according to the military, the man arrested at the scene reported that he was a worker and claimed his children had psychological problems and therefore needed to be tied up.

“He showed no remorse or regret at any time,” William said.

The victims’ husband and parents, whose name was not disclosed, were booked in flagrante delicto for the crimes of torture, false imprisonment and ill-treatment. Sought, the Civil Police reported that the investigation is still ongoing. It is not yet known whether the suspect already had criminal records.

“I’ve never seen anything like it”

For 15 years in the Military Police, William said he has never seen a similar situation. He called the captain’s attention to the health status of the victims and the conditions to which they were subjected inside a house on Rua Leonel Rocha, in Guaratiba.

I’ve never seen anything like it. I have experience from other units, we have news of negative and absurd events, but nothing compared to this. At the time, we think about the family, the children, but we need to maintain emotional control.

According to him, neighbors reported that they passed food through gaps in the gate to the woman, but that she was very afraid that her husband would discover the help.

There, residents told TV Globo that the case had already been reported to the neighborhood health center and to the Guardianship Council, but that nothing was done.

Sought after, the direction of the Alkindar Soares Pereira Filho family clinic reported that it notified the suspected abuse in 2020 to the Guardianship Council of the region. The Guardianship Council said that it has been following the case for two years and that the Public Ministry and the police were called, but nothing has been done so far.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has not yet taken a position on the case.