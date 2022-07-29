“Favelado garbage, go…”; Corinthians takes action on the case

22-year-old steering wheel exposed fan cursing on his Instagram account and an attitude must be taken by Alvinegro in this 5th

The painful defeat to Atlético-GO, last Wednesday (27), by the Copa do Brasil has brought more negative consequences for the Corinthians. the steering wheel Du Queiroz, a little while ago, he exposed a message with threats and curses received from a fan on his Instagram account. It’s not today that alvinegro fans attack players from Vítor Pereira’s squad on the internet.

In a print released by Qu Queiroz, a fan calls him “garbage slum” and makes a threat: “Gonna die”. The midfielder, who is the offspring of Terrão, is one of the most regular players under VP’s command and replied: “I’m a real slum dweller, and I’m not going to keep silent in front of something like this! I’m a man, I have a family to support”.

Willian and Cássio went through this situation recently and filed a complaint with the police. the colleague Caique Silva, Corinthians sector manager at Young paninforms: “Corinthians’ board will wait for the players to present themselves today to find out if they call the police and if any other players have been threatened. For now, the police have not been called.”

After the defeat in Goiânia, Corinthians need to win the return match, on August 17, by three goals difference in normal time to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. If they win by two goals, the decision goes to penalties.

This Saturday (30), Corinthians returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship and welcomes Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena. Today, the VP team is in second place with 35 points, four behind the leader Palmeiras. Next week, it is worth stressing that Timão will be host again, but for the first leg against Flamengo for Libertadores.