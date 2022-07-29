Fed announces new interest rate

The US central bank announced an interest rate hike by 0.75 percentage points

Last Wednesday (27), the Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank, announced an increase in interest rates by 0.75 percentage points. It is the fourth bullish adjustment of the year. The new rate is between 2.25% to 2.5%.

After the meeting, the monetary organization said that the rise should persist in the coming months due to rising inflation in the country. With high fuel and energy prices, the inflation rate remains under pressure. The estimate is that the rate will increase by 0.5 percentage point in September.

Over the past few months, unemployment data has remained bearish and employment gains have grown significantly. However, inflation does not cool down.

Inflation

Within a year, prices rose 9.1% for North Americans. Projections indicated a low value. The Fed intends to hit the 2% inflation target.

The rise in interest rates takes place amid the international scenario of War in Ukraine and Covid-19 pandemic in China. The United States recently announced the risk of an economic downturn that impacts other countries around the globe.

The market already expected this increase. In this way, the reaction was also expected: the New York Stock Exchange increased the highs. The dollar is falling. And, the Ibovespa, appreciated 1.61%.

US interest rate

The US interest rate varies according to the economic scenario. The last time the percentage reached the current level was in 2018. See the latest adjustments since then.

December/2018: 2.5%;

July/2019: 2.25%;

September/2019: 2%;

October/2019: 1.75%;

March/2020: 1.25%;

March/2020: 0.25%;

March/2022: 0.50%;

May/2022: 1%;

June/2022: 1.75%;

June/2022: 2.5%.

Historic US Inflation

Inflation in the United States has reached the highest level in its 41-year history, which directly impacts interest rate adjustments. Check out the 10-year history.

2012: 1.74%;

2013: 1.50%;

2014: 0.76%;

2015: 0.73%;

2016: 2.07%;

2017: 2.11%;

2018: 1.91%;

2019: 2.29%;

2020: 1.36%;

2021: 7.04%.

