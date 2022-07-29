Fiat Cronos 2023 has 1.0 and CVT, starting from R$ 74,790

The Fiat Cronos 2023 arrives on the national market with changes in the look and composition of the versions, now bringing a 1.0 engine, CVT exchange option and other news from R$ 74,790.

As a novelty, the front grille features a new internal honeycomb and two horizontal friezes, while the sides bring new options for wheels and hubcaps for all versions.

Inside, the 2023 Fiat Cronos now has an Expresso Brown leather interior on seats and door panels. The steering wheel also underwent updates in all versions and now follows the line adopted in other models of the brand.

The Cronos 2023 debuts the Firefly 1.0 6V engine with 71 horsepower on gasoline and 75 horsepower on ethanol, in addition to 10.4 kgfm in the first and 10.9 kgfm in the second.

The Firefly 1.3 8V engine maintains 98 horsepower in the petroleum derivative and 107 horsepower in the vegetable fuel, with 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second.

This option comes with the CVT transmission in the Drive AT and Precision AT versions, with paddle shifts only in the latter. Cronos 2023 is now offered in versions Cronos 1.0, Cronos Drive 1.0, Cronos Drive 1.3, Cronos Drive 1.3 Automatic and Cronos Precision 1.3 Automatic.

Fiat Cronos 2023 – Prices and version content

Fiat Cronos 1.0 MT – BRL 74,790: air conditioning, electric steering, electric front windows, electric door locking, perimeter alarm, steering adjustment, 14-inch steel wheels, individual low pressure tire indication, driver’s seat height adjustment and radio preparation.

Fiat Cronos Drive 1.0 MT – BRL 78,490: items above, plus 7-inch multimedia center, multifunctional steering wheel, USB ports for rear seats, rear parking sensor, electric rear windows, LED signature on the headlights and 15-inch steel wheels.

Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 84,490: items above, plus 1.3 liter engine.

Optional: S-Design.

Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3 AT – BRL 88,790: items above, plus CVT automatic transmission, stability control, traction control, cruise control, Hill Holder and Sport mode.

Fiat Cronos Precision 1.3 AT – BRL 93,490: above, plus 16-inch alloy wheels, face key keyless enter n’goautomatic air conditioning, rear view camera with dynamic lines and fog lights with cornering.

Electric mirrors, side turn signal repeater, courtesy lights under the mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shiftersfront armrest, 60/40 split rear seats and chrome exterior door handles.

Optional: brown leather seats.

Fiat Cronos 2023 – Photo gallery