Fiat Cronos 2023 wins two CVT versions and shines in economy







Fiat Cronos Precision 2023 Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

The Fiat Cronos 2023 was officially presented this afternoon and brings good news for the B-Sedan (compact) segment. The car produced in Argentina arrives in the Brazilian market with improvements in the 1.0 engine and two 1.3 automatic versions with CVT gearbox. It was enough for Kronos to shine.

In the 2023 line, the Fiat Cronos presents itself as the most economical 1.0 sedan and the most economical automatic sedan. With a 1.0 engine, the Fiat Cronos 2023 now makes 14.0 km/l of gasoline on the road, against 13.8 km/l of the Volkswagen Virtus and Chevrolet Onix Plus, its main rivals in terms of economy.

The new Cronos 1.3 CVT is the most economical automatic sedan in Brazil, as it makes 13.4 km/l of gasoline on the road, while the Honda City 1.5 CVT makes 12.9 and the VW Virtus 1.0 turbo AT makes 12.4. According to Fiat, the numbers considered are those of the NBR 661/7024 standard.





The main novelty of the Fiat Cronos 2023 is the marriage of the 1.3 Firefly engine with the CVT (continuously variable transmission). It is the same set that debuted on the Fiat Pulse, but was left out of the Fiat Argo due to the lack of components for production. Since Cronos is made by Stellantis in Cordoba, Argentina, it didn’t have this problem.





There are two versions equipped with the 7-speed CVT gearbox: Drive 1.3 Automatic and Precision 1.3 Automatic. Both have a maximum power of 107 hp and 200 Nm of torque (with ethanol). There is also a third version, the Drive 1.3 Manual, with a 5-speed gearbox. Both CVT versions have a Sport button to improve performance.

The entry versions of the Fiat Cronos 2023 are equipped with the 1.0 Firefly 3-cylinder engine, which offers 71 hp with gasoline and 75 hp with ethanol. Torque is 98 Nm with gasoline and 105 Nm with ethanol (the highest in the category).





There were also visual changes in the 2023 line. On the outside, the Fiat Cronos now features a new front grille with two chrome horizontal friezes and the Fiat flag, in addition to new wheels and hubcaps.

The interior changes were made to the steering wheel, which is new, and the brown leather finish, which gave more sophistication to the compact sedan.

According to Fiat, one of the biggest purchase attributes of the Fiat Cronos is the size of the trunk, which has a capacity of 525 liters. In fact, Fiat has always stood out in this regard in its entry-level sedans. This tradition goes back to the Fiat Prêmio, manufactured from 1985 to 1996. Back then, the premium had 530 liters of trunk.





But the history of Fiat’s compact sedans began earlier, in 1985, with the Oggi, a model that brought as an innovation a carburetor with a cuf off system and was produced until 1985, derived from the Fiat 147.

Fiat’s third compact sedan in Brazil was the Siena, which sold over 750,000 units in the period from 1997 to 2016. It was replaced by the Grand Siena, which debuted in 2012 and was discontinued in 2021. Its innovation was the preparation for Factory CNG.





Fiat Cronos debuted on the market in 2018 and is sold throughout South America – including being the overall sales leader in Argentina and the continent.

This year has been good for Cronos in Brazil as well. It has 13% of the segment and got the 1st place in sales in June. Now, with the economy highlighted and with the return of automatic transmission, the Fiat Cronos debuts as an option especially for an audience between 40 and 49 years old (men and women) with children.

Fiat Cronos 2023 prices

Cronos 1.0 MT – BRL 74,790

Cronos Drive 1.0 MT – BRL 78,490

Cronos Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 84,490

Croos Drive 1.3 AT – BRL 88,790

Cronos Precision 1.3 AT – BRL 93,490

See below the main items of each version.



















Cronos 1.0 Manual

Air conditioning

electric steering

Electric front windows

Electric door locking with perimeter alarm

steering wheel adjustment

Tire pressure monitoring

Driver’s seat with height adjustment

radio preparation

Cronos 1.0 Drive Manual

1.0 Manual+

7” multimedia

multifunctional steering wheel

Rear seat USB port

Rear parking sensor

Electric rear windows

LED signature on headlights

15” wheels (steel)

Cronos 1.3 Manual Drive

Drive Version 1.0+ Items

Engine 1.3

Optional S Design package

Cronos 1.3 Automatic Drive

Drive 1.3 Manual+

CVT exchange

Automatic pilot

stability control

Traction control

Hill Holder

sport mode

Cronos 1.3 Automatic Precision

Drive 1.3 Automatic+

16” alloy wheels

Key in person

automatic air conditioning

Reverse camera with dynamic lines

fog lights

electric rear view mirror

Arrow side light repeater

Courtesy lights under mirrors

leather covered steering wheel

butterfly exchange

Brown leather interior (optional)

front armrest

60/40 split rear seat

Chrome exterior handles