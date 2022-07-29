Fiat launches Cronos 2023 with 1.0 and 1.3 engines; see prices and versions

After revealing the Argo line 2023a Fiat throws the new Kronos in Brazil. Just like the hatch, the sedan, which is made in Argentina, has only received touches. In this way, it shows the slightly renewed grille, and new alloy wheels. The main changes are in the mechanics. Now, the Cronos line starts to offer, in the entry versions, the 1.0 flex aspirated engine of 77 hp of power and 10.9 mkgf of torque. The transmission is a 5-speed manual.

But there’s more. In addition to 1.0 Firefly, which puts Cronos in place of grand siena, retired earlier this year, the compact sedan keep the 1.3 Firefly engine. It comes with the expected CVT-type automatic transmission that simulates seven gears and offers three driving modes. Thus, the set delivers 107 hp and 13.7 mkgf of torque. However, Fiat decided to keep a manual transmission option with the 1.3 engine that will be important in sales.

According to the Italian brand, one of the highlights of the new Cronos is consumption. With the smaller engine, the sedan does up to 14 km/l with gasoline in the urban cycle. With the 1.3 Firefly, the automaker promises 13.4 km/l in the city. With the arrival of the 1.0 flex, there are five versions in total: 1.0, Drive 1.0, Drive 1.3, Drive 1.3 Automatic and Precision 1.3 Automatic. According to the brand, the model goes on sale in early August.

slight changes

In terms of design, the main changes focus on the front. But they are almost imperceptible. The grille, for example, now has two chrome trims instead of one, as well as a new beehive design and Fiat’s Italian “flag”. Everything else remains the same. That is, the sedan does not change the headlights, which bring LED daytime running lights. In addition, it does not change the bumpers (front and rear) or the taillights.

Another novelty are the light alloy wheels, which have a new design. It is worth mentioning that, as with the Cronos for sale in Argentina, there is a new color in the portfolio, Cinza Strato. Finally, in versions with 1.3 flex engine, there is the optional S-Design package, which adds more “sporty” details, such as black frames in place of chrome.

In the cabin, as in the Argo, the Chronos 2023 inherited the multifunctional steering wheel from the SUV Pulse. So the rest remains the same. It is worth remembering that the sedan comes with 7-inch multimedia with connection (by cable) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, as an option for the top-of-the-line version, there is a brown leather interior. In terms of space, the sedan has the trunk as a trump card, one of the largest in the category with 535 liters of volume.

Prices and versions

The entry-level version of the Fiat Cronos comes standard with air conditioning, electric steering, electric front windows, electric door locking and an alarm. In addition, there is height and depth adjustment of the steering column, 14-inch steel wheels, driver’s seat height adjustment and radio readiness.

It adds a 7″ multimedia center, multifunctional steering wheel, USB ports for the rear seats, rear parking sensor, electric rear windows, LED headlights and 15″ steel wheels.

First in the line with a 1.3-liter engine, the Drive version has a five-speed manual gearbox. The S-Design package is optional and gives the sedan a sportier look.

Cronos Drive 1.3 AT: BRL 88,790

Adds the new CVT automatic transmission and features such as stability and traction controls, cruise control, Hill Holder and Sport mode.

Precision 1.3 AT: BRL 93,490

The top-of-the-line version has 16″ alloy wheels, keyless, automatic air conditioning, leather-covered steering wheel, front armrest and split rear seats, in addition to chrome door handles. reverse, fog lights, electric rear view mirror with turn signal repeater, courtesy lights in the mirrors and paddle-shifts on the steering wheel.As an option, there is a brown leather interior.

