Fiat Pulse Abarth will exceed 200 km/h and will be equipped with a 185 hp 1.3-liter turbo engine | releases

Gradually, Fiat reveals details of the new Pulse Abarth, a compact sports SUV that marks the return of the Italian brand’s sports division to Brazil and arrives in the last quarter of the year. This week, we had a quick contact with the vehicle at the Interlagos Circuit (São Paulo) and we found out that it will be the fastest model among its rivals and will exceed 210 km/h.

The Abarth SUV – which will not have Fiat in the name, only Pulse – will be one of the most powerful cars from Stellantis (a group that brings together brands such as Jeep, Fiat, RAM, Abarth, Peugeot and Citroën) in Brazil. Therefore, you will use T270 1.3 turbocharged engine that generates up to 185 and 27.5 kgfm.

The exchange will not be CVT as in the “conventional” model, but six-speed automatic, such as the one equipped by Fiat Toro. The manufacturer claims that the Top speed will exceed 210 km/h and that the car will leave the inertia to 100 km/h in “less than eight seconds”.

Abarth claims it will be the fastest and fastest compact SUV in the segment. For that, it will have to surpass the performance figures of its “cousin” Citroën C4 Cactus 1.6 THP, for example, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and reaches 213 km/h.

Pulse Abarth will have an exhaust with two outlets and a kind of diffuser at the rear — Photo: Disclosure

Like the Fiat, the front brakes are disc, but the rear are drum. Speaking of the wheels, they are 17″ light alloy and have a different design from those fitted to the Impetus version of the SUV.

In general, the sports car is lower and has a prepared suspension, compared to regular versions of the compact SUV. However, no technical information was released by the manufacturer.

To distinguish itself from the Pulse sold by Fiat, the SUV underwent several aesthetic changes. Starting with the front: the internal design of the grille is new and is all painted in black, no chrome elements. The scorpion logo is stamped right in the center of the piece.

The main headlights did not change the design, but now they have a black mask. The fog lights, on the other hand, have changed their position and are smaller and more vertical. The bumper is exclusive to Abarth and, despite being smaller, it draws attention for its red paint.

Pulse Abarth abuses the red color and uses it on the sides, wheels, rearview mirrors and front bumper — Photo: Disclosure

Red, by the way, is present in other parts of the vehicle, such as the rearview mirrors, the stripes on the sides and details on the wheels. At the rear, the exhaust with two outlets and a kind of diffuser in the center of the bumper is highlighted.

We took a ride (in the passenger seat!) in Interlagos. However, the interior was completely covered up. But, from the carpet, we can say that the Abarth will use a formula familiar with cars with a sporty look, but that works: seats, dashboard, console and steering wheel covered in black leather with red stitching.

In addition to the logo, grid design and black appliqué on the top of the element is exclusive to the Sports Pulse — Photo: Disclosure

Fiat’s senior vice president in Brazil, Herlander Zola, says there will be other Abarth cars in Brazil. At first, however, all will be from Fiat and will not be restricted to SUVs. Although the Italian brand has not confirmed, it is likely that after Pulse, the Fastback (future SUV coupe from Fiat) will also be prepared by the maker of the scorpion.

“Our expectation is not to make Abarth a mass brand. It will be something exclusive, niche. For those who appreciate performance and like sports cars”, claims the Executive.