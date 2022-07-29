Fibrasil negotiates purchase of Vero, but price is considered high

Fibrasil is one of the companies that is analyzing the purchase of the regional operator Vero Internet, formed by ISPs from Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. According to the newspaper Estadão, negotiations are advanced. The neutral network company, which has Vivo as a partner, would have already completed its diligences, and Vero would have asked for R$ 2.8 billion, which is equivalent to R$ 4 thousand per customer, in the negotiations.

O Tele.Synthesis found, however, that this price is considered high by both people involved in the negotiation and market analysts.

Analysts heard by this newscast consider it unlikely that the company will pay this amount, above what has been practiced in mergers and acquisitions of ISPs not listed on the stock exchange in the country.

By way of comparison, yesterday, 27th, Desktop announced the purchase of Fasternet and IDC Telecom, both operating in the interior of São Paulo. The company did not reveal the price paid, but analysts at the BTG Pactual bank estimate it at around R$2,140 per subscriber. Half, therefore, of what would be under negotiation between Vero and Fibrasil.

Still taking the acquisition made yesterday by Desktop as an example, analysts say that the average payment per customer in the last 5 years in mergers and acquisitions in the sector was R$ 2.9 thousand. “But the current scenario is a higher cost of capital”, they note, to justify why they believe in a better bargain on the part of Desktop.

The same scenario is set for the negotiations of Vero, which on July 13 confirmed to the market the rumors that it was looking for “opportunities in relation to its business”, and confirmed the hiring of Banco Itaú BBA as financial advisor.

At the time, Vero did not say which other companies or funds it has been dealing with. But he admitted that he discusses different transaction formats. “To date, there is no decision on whether to carry out any transaction involving the Company,” reads the statement two weeks ago.

Vero was created by the Vinci Partners fund and currently has around 699,100 subscribers. At the beginning of the year, it gave up on going public on the stock exchange according to post-pandemic market conditions.

