Find out which foods improve your metabolism

Reaching the age of 50 can be a cause for concern for many people, as they think that age can get in the way of life’s activities. But, on the contrary, it is time to take the opportunity to change the habits and give yourself the opportunity to experience new things. So, a good food it is ideal for maintaining metabolism and leading a better quality of life to be able to enjoy everything it has to offer. Follow the text!

Metabolism care

Metabolism is a set of chemical transformations that substances inside the body undergo as we feed. They are carried out and catabolized by enzymes that transform it into energy for our daily lives.

Over time, due to age, metabolism becomes slower and slower, which can lead to tiredness, hair loss and weight gain.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to change the way it works over time, but there are ways to improve metabolism through a healthy diet with the necessary nutrients.

Follow the text and see some of these foods to include in your diet.

Foods that speed up metabolism

Adding chili peppers to your dishes can help speed up your metabolism. According to Lauren Marker, member of the medical board, peppers play a role in supporting metabolism because of the concentration of capsaicinoids.

Ginger is a complete root. According to studies, it is able to increase thermogenesis, burning calories from the body. In addition, it has anti-inflammatory, antihypertensive and glucose sensitizing action.

Oatmeal is a grain that has a low caloric value and is mainly linked to the feeling of satiety. In addition, its amount of fiber helps in the proper functioning of the intestine.