Fire at Moscow hostel kills 8 | World

The fire affected the ground floor of the building, which has 15 floors, in the late hours of the morning. Two hundred people who were at the hostel managed to hurriedly leave the place, which is in the southeast of the Russian capital.
The case was compounded because the hostel’s fire alarm did not work, and some tourists were unable to escape because of bars installed on the windows, according to the acting head of Moscow’s relief services, Andrei Roumiantsev. In 2019 and in June of this year, the city’s administrative controls indicated violations of the site’s safety rules.
Image of one of the hostel’s shared rooms in Moscow, Russia, which was hit by fire on July 29, 2022. — Photo: Associated Press
Police still don’t know what caused the fire.
“According to preliminary information, eight people died and four were hospitalized,” the investigative committee, responsible for major criminal matters, said in a statement.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but “the bars on the windows prevented people from escaping,” according to Roumiantsev.