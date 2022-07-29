First person finds out about Lindinha’s frame

Advertising Could not load ad

The mysteries of what may have happened to the cheeses from the farm of Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) finally comes to an end to January (Taumaturgo Ferreira) in the next chapters of the novel The Carnation and the Rose.

cutie (Vanessa Gerbelli) confesses to the former farm worker that she put salt in the curds at the request of Joaquim (Carlos Vereza). This, of course, leaves you completely shocked.

Lindinha, on the other hand, spills the beans and makes a compromising revelation about Petruchio to Marcela (Drica Moraes)). the niece of Calixto (Pedro Paulo Rangel) tells what he heard his uncle say about the theft of the inheritance.

“I heard my uncle Calixto telling his Petruchio that he was the one who had stolen Dona Catarina’s inheritance”shoots Linda. “But why would a husband steal his wife’s inheritance?” strange the daughter of Joaquim. “For her not to leave”, insinuates Linda.

