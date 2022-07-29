Fla and Flu have a cost of R$ 3.6 million with perks to the State at Maracanã

Flamengo and Fluminense, which make up the stadium management consortium, have a cost of BRL 3.6 million per year with perks for the State of Rio de Janeiro at Maracanã. There is a discussion about whether this value can go up even more with the new public bid for the stadium – the government denies that there will be any change. There is no explanation of the use in favor of the population of the benefits given at the stadium.

Due to the provisional concession of Maracanã, Flamengo and Fluminense currently have to give five boxes to the State, with the right to pay a buffet. In addition, 200 grandstand tickets are given to the government of Rio de Janeiro. These items are in the permission terms.

The final bidding notice for Maracanã provides for the assignment of seven cabins to the State. According to the government of Rio de Janeiro, there was no change in the current concession: they claim that they already have seven cabins. The version is different from the consortium.

Neither party talks about the costs. But the blog managed to calculate the investment needed by the consortium to serve the state. Each box at Maracanã, on average, is negotiated for R$500,000, according to companies that rent them. Thus, there are R$ 2.5 million per year in cabins for the State. If the number is seven, that number rises to R$ 3.5 million.

The cabins have to be supplied by buffet with food paid for by the clubs. On average, there are 100 people in the cabins, with food at an approximate cost of R$ 100.00, according to the companies involved. In total, this amounts to around R$600,000 in food and drink provided to the State.

Tickets to the State are given in the west sector of Maracanã, the most expensive in the stadium. An analysis of the borderôs of the games of Flamengo and Fluminense shows an average of R$ 40,00 for these tickets. With 60 matches per year, the total reaches R$ 480 thousand in tickets for the state government. There are also another 82 grandstand tickets given to the state, the cost of which cannot be estimated because tickets are not charged there.

All these costs come either from the clubs themselves, as in the case of tickets, or from the Consortium managed by them. The politicians or those benefiting from the boxes have no role in the games at Maracanã.

When questioned, the state government stated that there was no change in the number of cabins assigned and that the consortium already has to assign these items. And he claimed that grandstand tickets are used in state actions and programs, without naming them. The question about the usefulness of the cabins for the population was not answered. See the full note from the state government advisory:

“The State Government, as owner of the Maracanã Complex, remains with the right to use the equipment when the new concession is made. assigns seven cabins, that is, there is no change in the number of cabins that can be used for sale.The next concessionaire will have 100 cabins to explore at its discretion, respecting the institutional reserve of the granting authority.

Regarding the tickets to be given to the government, 82 will be from the Tribuna de Honor and 200 from the grandstand, a paltry amount compared to the more than 78,000 tickets available to the next concessionaire to be negotiated. These 282 tickets are used to promote State actions and programs.

It should be noted that the supply of food to the cabin was always carried out by the permit holder, so the State kept the current rules in force.”