Flamengo x Atlético-GO: more than 45 thousand sold; Fla x Corinthians close to 42 thousand | Flamengo

After more than 65,000 people at Maracanã in a 0-0 draw with Athletico-PR, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo already has two games on their way to a full house, against Atlético-GO, at Brasileirão, and Corinthians, for Libertadores. There are already more than 40,000 tickets sold for both.

This Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, Flamengo welcomes Atlético-GO in the opening of the second round of the Brazilian Championship. 45,391 tickets have already been sold for this clash as of Thursday night. The team will attempt the fourth consecutive victory in the competition.

On the 9th of August, it will be the turn of the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Corinthians. For this duel, the partial number of tickets is sold at 41,891.

