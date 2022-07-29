Fluminense will have time off in the calendar before the decision in the Copa do Brasil

Despite the scares in the second half, everything went well for Fluminense. The 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, last night (28), in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, extended the team’s unbeaten streak to 11 matches and maintained the momentum of the team led by Fernando Diniz. Until the return match of the qualifier, scheduled for August 17, at 8 pm, at Maracanã, the coach will gain some “breaths” in the calendar.

In the period, Flu will enter the field three times, against Santos, Cuiabá and Internacional, all for the Brasileirão. From one match to another, the coach will have weeks free of training, that is, more rest time for the holders before the decision against Fortaleza. Even in the midst of the marathon of games, Diniz does not usually spare a large part of his usual starters.

“For those who like to give training, it’s always good to have open weeks to improve the team. When we have a game cut, in the middle of the week and at the end, as it will be in this one, I always try to work a lot on video. always, with a full week or not, and I find time to take technical and tactical factors to the field that I find interesting, but it’s not ideal. The ideal is to have a smaller number of games, having this sequence of games is very exhausting, sometimes sometimes the logistics are extremely unfavorable, because the distances in Brazil are very large”, said Diniz after the victory at Arena Castelão.

The coach enjoys the good phase of Fluminense, which even yield comments that the team practices the best football in Brazil, but does not cling to the results. Flu’s last defeat was on June 11, when he lost 2-0 to Atlético-GO. Since then, the team has won nine and drawn two matches.

“I’m not stuck with the sequel, it’s already in the past. It’s no longer part of the history we need to write. We need to keep writing history, we need to dedicate ourselves more and more to improving the team, opponents study us, and we study them too. […] There is no comfort, we cannot accommodate in the championship, which is extremely difficult, the matches are exhausting and the teams are very strong”, commented Diniz.

With yesterday’s result, Flu is playing for a draw to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Fortaleza, in turn, needs to win by two goals to pass in normal time. A victory by minimum advantage for Leão do Pici takes the decision to penalties. Whoever passes the stage faces Atlético-GO or Corinthians – yesterday, the Goiás won the first leg by 2 to 0, at home.

Fluminense returns to the field on Monday (1st), at 8 pm, when they visit Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão, which opens the second round.