Forgotten values ​​are CONSULTATION released? Learn more about receiving

The population has great expectations to receive the second phase of “forgotten money” in the Values ​​Receivable System, of the Central Bank. These people are waiting for the moment to open the platform queries.

The amount adds up to billions of reais that will be passed on to the entire population that is entitled. Now, it may be that the process is closer to the time of payment. Check out more information below.

System Payment Amounts Receivable

The Values ​​Receivable System is an initiative used to transfer amounts “forgotten” by the population in savings or checking accounts at various financial institutions. Also included are tariffs and fees improperly charged by the population.

According to the Central Bank, there are about R$ 8 billion available for transfer. At the first moment of payment, R$ 4 billion were already sent to those who were entitled. Now, another amount of this will be returned.

It is worth remembering that the process should have already taken place. However, with the strike of Central Bank workers, this and several other situations ended up being delayed. They asked for salary increases and other benefits.

For people who still don’t know the system, it’s worth knowing that the money comes from some modalities.

They are: closed accounts with values ​​(either current or savings); improper collection of fees, credit operations or installments; capital quotas or net surplus of apportionment in credit unions; consortium values ​​that were not sought.

Know more: Query of FORGOTTEN values ​​is now available? Central Bank takes a stand

Can I make the inquiry now?

Even though the population has great expectations to be able to consult which people can receive, the possibility is not yet available. Banco do Brasil has not yet announced a possible date for the procedure.

For this reason it is likely that payments will not occur in advance. However, it is already possible to know that the procedure took place through the Central Bank platform.

When opening it, users can find the message that the service is temporarily suspended for improvement. This is happening because of the workers’ strike considered one of the biggest in the country.

People who have made an initial consultation type have already been given a date to return to the site. It can be accessed at https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/. For these people, it is necessary to enter the link and access the information using the CPF and date of birth to consult the forgotten values. It is worth remembering that for this it is necessary to have an account registered on the Gov.br portal.

See too: QUERY for forgotten values: Find out if you can withdraw any value