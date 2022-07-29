Fortaleza 0 x 1 Fluminense for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil

In the first tricolor duel, the carioca won. Fluminense took the lead in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil and beat Fortaleza 1-0 tonight (28), at Arena Castelão, with a goal scored by Nonato.

The meeting had two different times. Flu dominated the first, when they opened the scoring, with game volume and ball possession, and Fortaleza created the main chances of the final stage, when they had a ball on the crossbar, another on the crossbar and even managed to equalize in the 41st minute of game, but Romero’s goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

The second leg of the tie is scheduled for August 17, at 8 pm, at Maracanã. With this Thursday’s result, Flu plays for a tie to advance to the semifinals. Fortaleza, in turn, needs to win by two goals to pass in normal time. A victory by minimum advantage for Leão do Pici takes the decision to penalties. Whoever passes the stage faces Atlético-GO or Corinthians – yesterday, the Goiás won the first leg by 2 to 0, at home.

The teams’ next match is valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, which opens the second round. Fortaleza returns to the field on Sunday (31), at 6 pm, when it visits Cuiabá at the Pantanal Arena. On Monday (1), at 8 pm, Fluminense will face Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Who did well: Samuel Xavier and Nonato

The right-back took advantage of the freedom given by Fortaleza and appeared very well in the attack, with passes and triangulations, despite having given some spaces in the defense. He participated in the play of the two goals scored by Nonato (the first one was annulled). The midfielder, in turn, appeared well in the area and contributed a lot to Fluminense’s exit.

Who was bad: Thiago Galhardo

The forward barely touched the ball and went practically unnoticed at Arena Castelão. It didn’t bother the defense of the Flu and had a very discreet performance. He was substituted in the second half as the team improved.

game chronology

Fluminense dominated Fortaleza and commanded in the first half at Arena Castelão. The game started warm, it’s true, but it didn’t take long for the Flu to take over the actions. After a good play, Nonato opened the scoring for the visitors in the 35th minute, nine minutes after having had a goal disallowed by VAR for lack of Cano at the origin of the play.

In the final stage, the roles were reversed: Leão do Pici took control of the match and almost drew with Robson, who sent a volley on the crossbar at 7, and then with Lucas Crispim, who finished on the beam at 20. a goal by Romero annulled at 41. Fluminense slowed down and suffered many scares, but managed to manage the result and return to Rio de Janeiro with the advantage in the luggage.

The game of Fortaleza

In a dramatic situation in the Brasileirão, Vojvoda’s team started the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil with the left foot. Leão do Pici was neutralized in the first half and almost didn’t pose any danger to Fluminense, even though they played under their control. The posture changed completely in the second half, when the team changed its attitude, had two balls on the post, a goal disallowed and pressured Flu. The tie, however, did not come.

Fluminense’s game

Diniz’s team, as usual, had total control of the ball and a beautiful collective performance in the first half, when they showed organization and chemistry. In the final stage, his performance dropped a lot and gave space to the hosts. He had more luck than judgment.

Nonato scores two ‘identical’ goals, but only one counts

The midfielder had to hit the net twice to put Flu ahead. In good plays created by Samuel Xavier on the right, Nonato took advantage of some tricks, first from Ganso and then from Cano, to score. The first of them, however, was annulled after a VAR check, which found a foul committed by Cano at the origin of the bid.

Fortress stops on the beam (twice)

Right at the beginning of the second half, at 7, the home team got the best chance in the match. After a cross in the area, Benevenuto headed for Robson, with a volley, to hit the crossbar. At 20, Lucas Crispim took a risk from the entrance of the area and sent it on the post.

Otero debuts for Fortaleza

The Venezuelan made his first match for Leão do Pici. He entered the field in the 22nd minute of the second half in place of Ronald.

Fortaleza has a goal disallowed in the end

In the 41st minute, Romero sent it to the back of the net and tied the match. The goal was disallowed by VAR for offside by the Argentine.

DATASHEET:

FORTALEZA 0 x 1 FLUMINENSE

Competition: Copa do Brasil – quarter-final first leg

Date and time: July 28, 2022 (Thursday), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: Juninho Capixaba, Lucas Sasha, Lucas Crispim (FOR); Nonato, Fernando Diniz (FLU)

Goal: Nonato (FLU), at 35’/1st (0-1)

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Emanuel Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto and Ceballos; Lucas Crispim, Ronald (Otero), Lucas Sasha, Lucas Lima (Moisés) and Juninho Capixaba; Robson (Romero) and Thiago Galhardo (Romarinho). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Felipe Melo) and Ganso (Martinelli); Matheus Martins (Willian Bigode), Arias (Yago Felipe) and Cano (Marrony). Technician: Fernando Diniz