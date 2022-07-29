Fortaleza City Hall announces new public tender for mental health area – Papo Carreira

THE Fortaleza City Hall will perform a new contest for the mental health area, as announced by Mayor José Sarto this Thursday (28). The public notice is expected to be published this semester, as the tender was approved by the Planning, Budget and Management Secretariat (Sepog).

In all, there will be 15 vacancies, 14 of which will be psychiatrists and one for pediatric neurologist. “We have been very concerned about mental health, mainly due to the increase in anxiety, panic syndrome, depression and other ailments. In this sense, we will hold a contest for doctors”, he said.

In addition to the contest, Sarto confirmed that he should send, also this semester, a bill for the creation of new vacancies for non-medical professionals. In this way, it will contemplate the candidates of the reserve registration of the event. regulated by Public Notice No. 77/2018.

Possession

This Wednesday (27), Sarto swore in 50 new servers who will work in the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS) in Fortaleza.

There are 33 nurses, seven psychologists, six social workers and four occupational therapists. In addition to these, another eight servers should be appointed in the future by the City Hall.

The admission of the professionals in question took place through the first public tender held specifically for mental health care in Fortaleza, in 2018.