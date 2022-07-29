Fortaleza vs Fluminense LIVE (0-1) | 07/28/2022

28′ – Romarinho crosses from the right in the area and Moisés doesn’t reach for the header

21′ – Crispim risks from long distance and the ball hits Fábio’s right post!

17′ – Ceballos starts free on the left from the defense field, rolls towards Ronald more open in the penalty area and he shoots crookedly from the back line!

15′ – Martinelli replaces Ganso

11′ – After a first half dominated by Tricolor carioca, Ceará started better in the second half

7′ – After a good exchange of passes by Fortaleza, Benevenuto moves from the right to Robson in the middle of the area. He catches it first with a nice volley and the ball explodes on the top post!

3′ – Lucas Crispim takes the yellow card for a foul in Caio Paulista, who receives assistance on the field

Roll the ball again!

Moses in place of Lucas Lima

Fortress 0x1 Fluminense

45′ – Three more minutes in the first half

42′ – Players from the home team’s bench warm up

38′ – Capixaba tries a long pass on the left and sends it straight through the sideline

35′ – After a throw from the right, Jhon Arias and Cano fix their heels backwards, and Nonato appears to touch the goal in front of him!!

34′ – Lucas Lima gives a great deep pass to Robson, who shoots from the edge of the area and the ball goes out the back line after a deflection in the defense

31′ – Tricolor coach Fernando Diniz receives the card for a complaint

30′ – Referee revises the VAR bid and calls Robson’s Cano foul at the start of the play!!

27′ – Samuel Xavier starts on the right, reaches the baseline and crosses low behind. Ganso deflects with a heel on the first post and Nonato touches the back of the goal from behind, with a deflection in the defense still!!

26′ – Fortaleza 9 x 4 Fluminense

25′ – Sasha enters on top in a tackle with Nonato and is the yellow player of the time

21′ – Fortaleza 26% x 74% Fluminense

17′ – Nonato kills Fortaleza’s counterattack with a foul and takes the yellow card

14′ – Ganso crosses from the right in the penalty area and Leão’s defense removes the danger

11′ – Capixaba knocks Matheus Martins who would come out in front of the goal and receives the card. Fluminense keeps asking for red.

9′ – Luciano opens the scoring at Morumbi for São Paulo, against América-MG

8′ – Robson receives in depth in the attack, but is caught in an irregular position

5′ – Error in Fluminense’s ball out ends with the ball at Lucas Crispim’s feet. He hits from the edge of the area and she hits the back.

2′ – Manoel tries to launch on the left wing, but plays on top of Ganso

Roll the ball at Castelão!

Thiago Galhardo debuts today with the Fortaleza shirt

The national anthem is played

At 20:30, the ball will roll in Castelão. Stay tuned for details with us.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Fortaleza vs Fluminense live will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video