Fortaleza x Fluminense live for the 2022 Copa do Brasil; follow broadcast

Fortaleza opens the quarter-final dispute of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, on Thursday night, 28, at Castelão, from 8:30 pm. The tricolor duel is unprecedented in the tournament and is worth, in addition to a spot in the semifinals, a share of R$ 8 million. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fortaleza vs Fluminense live: listen via Youtube

Fortaleza vs Fluminense live: listen via Facebook

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Fortaleza and Fluminense lineups

Strength

Boeck; Brítez, Benevenuto, Ceballos, J. Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Ronald; Crispim, Lucas Lima, Robson; Thiago Galhardo. Tech: Vojvoda.

Fluminense

Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Nonato, PH Ganso; Jhon Arias, Matheus Martins, Cano. Tech: Fernando Diniz.

How Fortaleza and Fluminense arrive for the game

Fortress can start the game with a slightly different formation than usual, with more use of reinforcements. In recovery from injury are Fernando Miguel, Tinga, Zé Welison, Matheus Vargas and Hercules. The latter even went around the lawn, but must follow the transition. Goalkeeper Max Walef and midfielder Felipe are not options as they are being negotiated with teams from abroad.

As for Fluminense, the expectation is that coach Fernando Diniz will repeat the lineup that won Red Bull Bragantino last Sunday. The only exchange can happen on offense. Nathan, who was replaced at halftime by Matheus Martins, may have lost the spot to his partner. The only casualty of the Flu is defender David Braz, who was already injured. The striker Alan, who came from Chinese football, was not regularized until Tuesday, 26, which was the deadline for athletes to register for the competition.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags