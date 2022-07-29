Four companies from Joinville are among the 150 most innovative in the country

Four companies from Joinville are among the most innovative in the country, according to a ranking released by Valor Econômico in partnership with Strategy&, this Tuesday, 26th, together with the Brazil Innovation Yearbook 2022.

In the general ranking, Whirlpool (13th), Ciser (55th), Nidec (88th) and Tupy (131st) are among the 150 most innovative in Brazil. WEG, from Jaraguá do Sul, stands out and appears in fourth place.

Last year, Whirlpool appeared in 12th place. Nidec climbed 52 positions. In 2021, the company occupied the 140th place in the general ranking.

Ciser rose 87 positions in the overall ranking compared to 2021, moving from 142nd to 55th position in 2022.

“The recognition praises the continuous work of all Ciser employees in the pursuit of excellence and quality in everything we do”, says Aluísio Goulart, head of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Ciser.

Ciser invests in process innovation and in the launch of high-tech products. One of the highlights is the Hub #Colmeia, a collaborative space (physical and digital) that connects Ciser with startups, universities and corporations through projects that aim to leverage the organization’s business model.

Tupy rose 58 positions compared to 2021 and joined the ranking of the 150 most innovative companies in the country this year.

“With the expansion of our relationships, through structures such as Tupy Up and Tupy Tech, we strengthen the culture of innovation that the company has practiced since its creation and contribute to the Company’s short, medium and long-term strategy”, says Daniel. Moraes, Head of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Tupy.

segmented ranking

In addition, companies also stand out in the segmented ranking. In the capital goods sector, Nidec appears in third place.

With annual production of more than 20 million compressors in Brazil, Nidec Global Appliance has a team of 250 engineers and 16 laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. One of the latest launches, which earned recognition in the award, was the compressor of the VESH model. Launched in 2021, it is aimed at home refrigerators.

“This recognition is the result of a culture of innovation that not only includes constant investments in the development of new products, but is also supported by a management that promotes the continuous improvement of processes and the collaboration of all in the search for better results”, explains Guilherme Almeida, deputy president of Nidec.

Whirlpool is in first place in the electronics sector ranking. In the building materials sector, Ciser is in third place.

Check the ranking by segment:

Capital goods

1st Embraer

2nd WEG

3rd Nidec Global Appliance

4th ThyssenKrupp

5th Siemens Energy

electronics

1st Whirlpool

2nd Electrolux do Brasil

3rd HP Brazil

4th Flex

5th Positivo Tecnologia SA

Construction Materials

1st Saint-Gobain

2nd Dexco

3rd Ciser

4th Votorantim Cimentos

5th Lorenzetti S/A

