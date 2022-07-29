Friend says that Senna proposed to Xuxa the day before the accident

Composer Michael Sullivan, author of several hits by Xuxa Meneghel, stated that the pilot Ayrton Senna proposed to Rainha dos Baixinhos the day before the accident that killed him in 1994.

In an interview with the Papagaio Falante podcast, Michael stated that Xuxa and Senna even set a date for their wedding:

“Ayrton Senna called Xuxa that day, at dawn. Then he spoke to me. Sometimes, when he spoke to her on the phone, he would call me asking ‘Is Negão there?’. He spoke to me very quickly and spent like 40 minutes or so with her.”

According to the composer, the artists decided to go up to the altar during the call: “After hanging up, Xuxa said: ‘I decided that when he comes back [da Itália], we are going to get married’. That day, it was just me, her, coach Jorge Gordo and a visitor, Mercedes Sosa, who was in Brazil. But then she said, ‘Today, I can’t sing,’ and canceled the recording.”

Senna died on May 1, 1994, after hitting a concrete barrier during the San Marino Grand Prix at the Autodrómo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

