Gabi Martins decides to roll on the boat and fan shoots: “Butt didn’t fit in jeans”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/Yq_-CkNF8-c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Rocked the dance! Gabi Martins impressed netizens with a passionate video posted on her Instagram this Thursday (28). While enjoying a boat ride, the ex-BBB decided to record a choreography and, of course, was talked about on social media.

+ Gabi Martins is careless with her bikini while doing a TikTok dance on the beach: “Lascou”

With a stylish and basic look marking her curves, the singer rocked the dance and left her Instagram followers drooling over the breathtaking video. The blonde was praised by netizens for her devastating swing, as always!

“Ai Gabriela”, shot the influencer Victor Igoh, who is pointed out as the singer’s current affair. “Warn that there is beauty here”, praised another netizen in the comments of the publication. “The only famous one I follow here on Instagram,” admitted another follower. Watch the video:

Gabi Martins talks about tattoos in honor of her ex-boyfriend

Decided to cover! Recently, in an interview with “TV Fama”, Gabi Martins explained her decision to redesign the tattoos she made while still having a relationship with the singer Tierry. The singer revealed that she believed the relationship was forever, which is why she got the tattoos at the time.

“When we get a tattoo, we believe that the relationship will last forever, and so does the drawing, but when it ends, we see that it wasn’t, so I decided to do another one on top. I’ll put ‘I love you Jesus’ because this is a love forever”, said the blonde.

Gabi added, talking about her love life: “people are very curious about my love life, but I’ve gotten used to it. I don’t hold on anymore. If I feel like it, I’ll do it, even if it’s in front of the public or not. I take what I do”.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ Braless, Simaria opens her red jacket to prove her bold volume underneath

+ Gracyanne Barbosa opens on pole dance and takes the opportunity to roll her butt: “Dance”

+ Isis Valverde is clicked on her knees and without her bikini top: “Taking ventinho”