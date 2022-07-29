Galvão Bueno is hospitalized in São Paulo at the age of 72

At the age of 72, Galvão Bueno needed to be hospitalized this Thursday (28), at Hospital Albert Einstein to undergo a battery of tests. The sports narrator wants to know how he is doing for the Qatar World Cup, which he will cover on TV Globo.

According to Notícias da TV, Galvão drew attention when he arrived at the hospital accompanied by a film crew, who were recording a documentary about his career for Globoplay.

Galvão Bueno was admitted to the institution feeling well and without pain. The narrator should be discharged in the next few days, after the battery of exams.

He recently announced his departure from TV Globo and compared the end of the partnership with death. “From the moment I decided, together with Globo, that there will be no contract renewal at the end of this year and that my last broadcast, after 41 years, will be on December 18, in the World Cup final, I I understand what Falcão always said. It will be a first death, I hope the other one will take a little while – even because I am turning a page in a book and not closing the book”he said.

