Gerson argues with Marseille coach for ‘rigorous methods’

This Tuesday (28), midfielder Gerson, ex-Flamengo, was involved in a more serious discussion with Igor Tudor, new coach of Olympique de Marseille, according to information from ‘La Provence’.

The newspaper claims that the reason for the argument between the two was the more rigorous training methods of Tudor, who took over after Jorge Sampaoli left the team’s command.

After the news, the midfielder spoke about what happened on his Twitter, adopting a positive stance on what was reported.

Tous ensemble, pensions au bien de l’OM. Nous continuans à travailler

pour grandir, évoluer et faire une belle saison. Et ensemble on will chercher les victoires Allons ensemble à la recherche de réalisations. �������� https://t.co/TmZR9cVe7v — Gerson Santos (@GersonSantos08)

However, despite the problems, the two continued to work normally. Gerson gained more space in the Marseille squad in the second half of last season after a poor start.

The Brazilian played 48 games, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists to his teammates.