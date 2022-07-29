Globe TV back? Globo decides to take “Encontro” off the air

Much criticized by many of the most nostalgic viewers, who liked to watch the extinct “TV Globinho”, the program “Encontro”, now commanded by Patrícia Poeta, will leave the TV Globo schedule later this year.

But calm down readers! The change will not imply the return of children’s drawings. The broadcaster announced changes to its schedule for the months of November and December, due to the transmission of the games of the Qatar World Cup.

TV Globo will broadcast 56 of the 64 World Cup games and, as a result, programs such as “Encontro”, “Mais Você”, “Auto Esporte”, “Pequenas Empresas, Grandes Negócios” and evening film sessions, such as “Afternoon Session”, “Saturday Session” and “Maximum Temperature” will be temporarily suspended from the grid.

Reruns of soap operas will also be suspended and the morning and afternoon news will be cut in duration.

Patrícia Poeta will only return to the air on December 19, if the “Meeting” is not cancelled, as many bet – and hope.

In the knockout stages of the World Cup, TV Globo will prioritize the morning space for “Mais Você”, which will start earlier and have a shorter duration.

Internally, the broadcaster says that the Poet program will be maintained in 2023, even with the criticism that the presenter suffers from the public.