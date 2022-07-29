Go away? Ana Maria Braga makes unexpected revelation about Gil’s departure from Vigor do Mais Você

On the morning of this Thursday (28), presenter Ana Maria Braga commented on the alleged “exit” of former BBB Gil do Vigor from the program “Mais Você“, considering that he currently presents the painting ‘It’s chipped‘, in the morning attraction.

However, the economist has already packed his bags to leave the country next Friday (29) and go straight to California, in the United States, where he will finish his PhD in economics.

In a video showing a ‘conversation’ between the ex-brother and his dogs, Ana Maria questioned what the content of the dialogue was and amused viewers: “I think she was saying: ‘My mother is going to miss you here a lot. We know you will be successful there…’. I think she was saying that there. And we will miss you so much”, said the cook. Check the moment:

However, for the fans’ delight, Gil do Vigor will still be present on the program, but now, in a remote way: “He drinks coffee there, we drink coffee here, and ‘Tá Lascado’ continues”, he said.

Ana Maria Braga leaves a message for Marília Mendonça

On the morning of last Friday (22), during “Mais Você”, Ana Maria decided to leave a special tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who would be turning 27 on the date.

In this ocasion, she started the attraction listening to a hit by the Queen of Sofrência and declared: “I love you so much, Marília Mendonça! Today she would have been 27 if she hadn’t left us in that tragic plane crash!” she said.

