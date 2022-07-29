God of War Ragnarok is the game Phil Spencer wants to play the most

Despite being a competitive game, Phil Spencer doesn’t hide his enthusiasm for God of War Ragnarok.

The Xbox boss admitted today, via a Twitter response, that God of War Ragnarok is his most anticipated game, or in other words, the game he wants to play next.

God of War Ragnarok’s release date is November 9th. If it’s the game you want to play next, you’ll still have to wait a while with nothing to play.

At the moment, Phil Spencer is busy with the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5, which is what he plays the most at the moment.

It’s not the first time that Phil Spencer has shown sportsmanship with his direct competitors. On social media, it is common to praise PlayStation and its studios.



First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now….FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you’d show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022